Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Rips 'Putz' Tucker Carlson After Racist Meltdown

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an on-air meltdown over President Joe Biden’s selection of judges.

Specifically, Carlson seems to think Biden isn’t appointing enough white men.

“Out of 97 federal judges confirmed under Joe Biden, total number of white men: Five,” he griped on Monday night. “Twenty-two are Black women, so this is race-based hiring. It’s illegal!”

The federal judiciary is overwhelmingly white and male. The American Bar Association said last year that 70 percent of all sitting Article III federal judges are male while 78 percent are white. In addition, the organization said 16 states have no federal trial judges of color at all.

The problem only got worse under Donald Trump, who appointed the smallest share of nonwhite judges in more than 25 years (with no complaint from Carlson).

Steele was blunt in pointing that out on Twitter:

Tuckems, of 226 federal judges appointed by Trump the total number of Black people? 9!! (he says in that high pitched voice of someone awaiting puberty). I guess those white judges were raced-based, illegal hiring that was not about looking like America but punishing people. Putz https://t.co/gLPOzNJVMppic.twitter.com/uBDy35p3hf — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 7, 2023

The clip was part of a larger rant where Carlson complained “no administration has ever looked less like America... than the Biden administration” and said the administration was “discriminating against certain classes of people who don’t vote for them.”

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, has repeatedly shared white nationalist talking points. In an extensive report last year, New York Times reporter Nicholas Confessore wrote that Carlson’s Fox News broadcast “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.”

Story continues

Carlson’s other critics chimed in:

Currently sitting federal judges: 1,407



White men: 779 (55.4%)



Black women: 63 (4.5%)



Stats from FJC: https://t.co/K9WLkBQYRGhttps://t.co/Duiiaqo3kf — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 7, 2023

Tucker: *gets 9,000,000 lollipops in a row*



*black woman gets two in a row*



Tucker: SHES STEALING MY LOLLIPOPS!! WAAAAAAAAAAA! — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) February 7, 2023

The federal bench is predominantly male and white. There is interesting demographic information here: https://t.co/kBFacYFdxZ

And also here:

Virtually all of the US federal circuit courts are "mostly comprised of white and male judges."https://t.co/1pgQXrtnwPpic.twitter.com/53UEOJwh8M — Palpable Concern🌻 (@PalpableConcern) February 7, 2023

NO! Not 22 qualified black women judges, Tucker!!👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏾⚖️👩🏽⚖️👩🏾⚖️ https://t.co/T9LZA1czBl — STRIKE PAC 🗽 (@StrikePac) February 7, 2023

Yeah I bet that bothers a stone cold racist like Tucker a lot so that's nice.



Of course he's pretending these people aren't supremely qualified which they are (Unlike ACB and those ten or so Trump judges specifically rates unqualified) https://t.co/ogc1QNYb6a — Woke Jesus (@newkingofmedia) February 7, 2023

not just saying the quiet part out loud, but SHOUTING IT https://t.co/vxNK9t475O — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) February 7, 2023

It's the President's prerogative to appoint whatever judge he or she wants on the bench, Tuck. I mean, Trump pretty much appointed unqualified white wingers. https://t.co/kABIfhHCHh — Jon Easter (@johnnystir) February 7, 2023