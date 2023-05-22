Ex-RNC Chair Ridicules Jim Jordan With Cold 'Reality’ Of Weaponization Claims

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Saturday mocked Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, suggesting the purported probe of bias against conservatives was actually a self-own for the Donald Trump-loving Ohio Republican.

Asked by MSNBC’s Charles Blow if Jordan’s performance in the subcommittee’s recent hearings had helped Democrats prove that it’s in fact Republicans who have weaponized the government, Steele replied:

“Any time Jordan opens his mouth he proves that point. The reality is there’s no substance to any of this. This is just the dog and pony show. It’s like the worst you can come up with in the world where you can just make stuff up.”

“So, you’re trying to connect dots that do not exist,” Steele continued. “You’re grasping about little lines of this and a little line over here about something else, and none of it ever comes together.”

"Are you mad at Trump, Jim? Are you mad at Bill Barr? Where was the weaponization against Trump's own people by Trump because that's what we're looking at here." @MichaelSteele on Jim Jordan's performative outrage over the "weaponization" of the government. pic.twitter.com/yCNVwK4tWp — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) May 21, 2023

Steele then pointed to former President Donald Trump’s actual weaponization of the justice system during his time in office.

“Didn’t this all occur during Trump’s term in office? It was his Justice Department and FBI. It just kind of proves the point,” he said. “So, are you mad at Trump? Jordan, Jim, are you mad at Trump? Are you mad at Mr. Barr? Who you mad at? What are you trying, where was the weaponization against Trump’s own people by Trump? Because that’s basically what we are looking at here.”

