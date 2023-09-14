Ex-RNC Spokesperson Makes Grim Prediction About Mitt Romney's Senate Exit

Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller suggested the departure of Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) from politics paves the way for more extremists to take up the mantle.

“The more these people leave, they’re going to be replaced by uglier and uglier folks,” Miller, a writer for The Bulwark, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday.

Romney was “serious about governing,” Miller said, noting that the senator worked with Democrats on a number of issues, such as infrastructure, gun reform and the Electoral Count Reform Act.

“This is, again, what should be the minimum of what we want from our legislators, but there are just so few of them left on the Republican side,” he said.

Romney announced Wednesday that he would not seek reelection in 2024, marking a likely end to his two-decade political career.

His departure means the loss of a unique voice from the Senate of a Republican willing to call out and break ranks with his own party, which is still firmly under the grasp of Donald Trump.

He was the only Republican senator to vote to remove Trump for abuse of power in the former president’s first impeachment trial. He also voted to convict following Trump’s second impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Republicans in Congress have moved further to the right ideologically in recent years and an alarming number of Trump-obsessed conspiracy theorists and extremists have been elected at various levels of government around the country.

See the segment below:

