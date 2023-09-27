Ex-New Rochelle PBA chief accused of stealing from autism nonprofit he co-founded

A retired New Rochelle police detective is accused of stealing $24,000 from an autism charity he co-founded in honor of his son.

Christopher Greco, 52, was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court on Tuesday on a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny.

He is accused of using the money from the non-profit Christopher’s Voice Inc. for his personal use. Neither the felony complaint nor a press release from the Westchester District Attorney's Office detailed what specific things Greco used the money for.

Greco was arrested Thursday. The case was first reported on The Talk of the Sound blog.

He was the president of the New Rochelle Police Benevolent Association for several years before retiring from the department in 2021 after 25 years.

Greco and his wife started the organization out of their New Rochelle home in April 2017 when their son turned 11. They aimed to distribute home-security systems and perimeter alarms to families with autistic children and sensory toys and other items to police and emergency crews for when they encounter a child with autism. And they helped train first responders in autism awareness.

The investigation was conducted by the DA's Office and the complaint alleges that the theft occurred over a five-year period, starting in 2018 through May of this year. According to Guidestar, the organization's IRS filings for its first three years showed revenue between $32,000 and $62,000 each year. Summary forms cited gross receipts of less than $50,000 per year for 2020 and 2021. A form filed with New York State showed the gross receipts in 2021 were less than $25,000.

Greco, who faces up to seven years in prison if convicted, was released without bail and is due back in city court on Oct. 25. He did not respond to an email seeking comment and his lawyer, Andrew Quinn, declined to discuss the case.

Greco clashed with District Attorney Mimi Rocah in June 2021 after her office charged New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro in connection with a physical confrontation with a handcuffed suspect. Greco was among the police union chiefs in Westchester who criticized the DA over the arrest. He specifically complained that it was a "politically-motivated arrest" and that the DA was "hunting cops while leaving many true crime victims searching for justice."

Rocah countered that she had a long history of working with law enforcement and that the PBA chief's "inflammatory and irresponsible language" had crossed "a dangerous line."

Vaccaro was acquitted of criminal charges last year but was fired based on the departmental charges that resulted from the incident.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Retired New Rochelle PBA chief accused of stealing from autism nonprofit