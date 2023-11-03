Ex-Rochester fire captain pleads not guilty to slapping female firefighter's buttocks

ROCHESTER — A former city firefighter facing a simple assault charge for allegedly slapping a female colleague on the buttocks has pleaded not guilty.

Joseph Burns, 58, of South Berwick, Maine, was scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge Wednesday in Rochester District Court. He waived the hearing and entered the plea through his attorney Timothy Harrington, of Shaheen and Gordon.

Rochester Police Capt. Todd Pinkham said the waiver means the case will be scheduled for trial.

Joseph Burns, a former Rocheter firefighter, retired after 35 years as he's being charged with simple assault, a Class B misdemeanor.

Burns, a 35-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Department, was arrested on the charge in September.

According to police, a female firefighter reported that Burns slapped her on the buttocks after she changed into yoga pants on June 30. Burns allegedly asked the female firefighter, "is this the new uniform attire."

Burns was initially placed on paid administrative leave pending the police investigation. City Manager Katie Ambrose said in September that Burns is no longer employed with the Rochester Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Ex-Rochester firefighter pleads not guilty to simple assault charge