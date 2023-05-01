Ex-Rochester police investigator claims retaliation, harassment and stalking by colleagues

A former Rochester police investigator claims in a lawsuit — one that includes allegations against former colleagues of stalking and harassment — that he was the victim of employment retaliation.

In the lawsuit against the city and its police department, retired Investigator Aaron Wilcox contends that he was denied a chance to again join the department's ranks because of his earlier whistleblowing complaints against fellow members of the force.

Twice, Wilcox alleges, he received no back-up during police pursuits, even though he requested it. The police department said it could not substantiate those allegations because a change in systems prevented them from recovering information about the pursuits, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit occasionally reads more like "Days of Our Lives" than "Cops," with claims that two of Wilcox's colleagues had designs on the same police woman and he became embroiled in that conflict.

According to the lawsuit, Wilcox joined the Rochester department in 1999 and rose through the ranks. In 2019, he contends, his career and mental health began to suffer as he was pulled into a conflict between two of his superiors — animosity triggered because they "disliked each other" and they "were interested in the same woman." Some of the allegations in the lawsuit actually played out in Twitter confrontations last year between some of the central characters; the Tweets have since been deleted.

The lawsuit notes that Wilcox filed a complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. The agency issued a finding of "no probable cause," meaning it did not find sufficient proof of discrimination to further investigate his allegations.

City officials said Friday they do not respond to allegations in pending litigation. Attorneys for Wilcox could not be reached Friday.

The lawsuit alleges that:

Wilcox's supervisors, Capt. Naser Zenelovic and Lt. Jeffrey LaFave were the two interested in the same woman, and that in 2019 LaFave alleged to Wilcox that Zenelovic, now deputy chief in Greece, was harassing the woman.

LaFave alleged that a voice recording he had that included police radios in the background were Zenelovic and a woman in a sexually explicit conversation. LaFave allegedly directed Wilcox to disseminate the recording to demonstrate what Zenelovic was doing "on duty."

Wilcox refused to share the audio. "Over the next two years, Investigator Wilcox would be subjected to additional chaos and adverse employment actions overflowing from this intense feud between his two supervisors Lieutenant LaFave and Captain Zenelovic," the lawsuit alleges.

After other incidents in which Wilcox said he tried to navigate the "toxic" work environment and the anger between his two superiors, LaFave confronted Wilcox in an elevator, wanting to fight. LaFave allegedly pursued him outside of the building and there attempted to fight Zenelovic, who was outside.

In 2021 Wilcox said he began dating a female investigator, who afterward complained that Zenelovic was stalking and harassing her with texts and phone calls. Wilcox alleges that he called police after Zenelovic showed up at Wilcox's Greece home and that Greece police did not respond to his complaint of stalking.

In the lawsuit, Wilcox alleges that Zenelovic has been investigated by State Police on allegations of official misconduct and falsification of police business records. The investigation may be continuing, the lawsuit alleges.

Wilcox retired in January 2022, then applied to rejoin the force nine months later. He was not rehired, despite many vacancies with the force; the decision was based on his past complaints, Wilcox alleges.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ex-Rochester police investigator claims retaliation in lawsuit