Ex-Rock Hill cop charged after controversial arrest is running for York County Council

The former Rock Hill police officer, who was acquitted earlier this year of assault in a controversial arrest of a Black man, has filed to run for York County Council.

Jonathan Moreno, 35, filed Tuesday to seek election in November for the county’s District 4 seat, which represents Rock Hill. He filed as a Republican.

In July 2021, Moreno was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department, arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with the arrest of Travis Price. Moreno had been with the department for 10 years.

The arrest of Price and his brother, Ricky Price, sparked three days of race-related protests in Rock Hill after a video displaying the police tactics used during the arrests was posted on Facebook. The Price brothers are African-American.

Travis Price, who now is suing the city, was grabbed around the neck and taken to the ground by Rock Hill police, the video shows. He was initially charged with hindering police activity in the incident, but the department dropped the charges in July.

Moreno apologized at a news conference before he was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to the assault charge. After a three-day trial, a York County court jury found Moreno not guilty in January.

The York County Council District 4 seat is currently held by Democrat William “Bump” Roddey, who has been on council for more than a decade. Moreno and Roddey are neighbors on the same street in Rock Hill.

“I look forward to leveraging my passion and energy for our great community,” Moreno told The Herald Tuesday. “Because of my experience, I am sure I can work with the school board and City Council in new ways. I am confident I can be an asset to my fellow County Council members and my community.”

After the trial in January, Moreno told The Herald his family came to the U.S. from Colombia, South America. Moreno, who is from Florida, said he comes from a diverse area and believes he can help make York County a better place.

“Rock Hill is a great small town with a bright future,” he said Tuesday. “I hope my service will help us realize this bright future.”

Moreno’s arrest record no longer exists on York County public court records. Those who are found not guilty at trial can have their record of arrest expunged.