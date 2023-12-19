Ex-rock musician is a 'person of interest' in California woman's disappearance, police say

A California woman has been missing for more than two weeks and her boyfriend, a former rock musician, is a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities said.

Alice Alyx Kamakaokalani Herrmann. (El Cerrito Police Department)

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, of Capitola, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12, according to a statement from the El Cerrito Police Department.

Herrmann’s loved ones reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than a week, police said in a statement on Saturday. She was last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, police said.

Herrmann’s vehicle, a red 2007 Toyota Highlander with the license plate 5VAC944, was found in front of the home of her boyfriend, Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel, 54, of El Cerrito, police said.

Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel (El Cerrito Police Department)

“Based on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Hermann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation,” police said in its statement. “Mr. Lengyel also goes by the name, 'Mylo Stone.' In the days following her disappearance, Theo Lengyel is known to have travelled by vehicle from El Cerrito, CA to Portland, OR.”

Lengyel was a founding member of the funk-metal band Mr. Bungle, according to sfgate.com. His stint with the band lasted nearly a decade, from 1985 to the mid-1990s. Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards for the group, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to Spotify, Mr. Bungle has more than 195,000 monthly listeners and the songs "Pink Cigarette" and "Retrovertigo" have each recorded more than 6 million streams on the platform.

Herrmann is described as a Pacific Islander who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Lengyel is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck, license plate UNCLDRT, police said.

Both Lengyel’s and Hermann’s vehicles are in police custody, authorities said.

El Cerrito police are working with detectives from Capitola and Portland to gather evidence about Hermann’s disappearance.

Investigators are looking for information about the movements of both Lengyel and Herrmann from Dec. 3 to date, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police tip line at (510) 215-4435 or Investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com