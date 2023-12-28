Ex-rock musician ‘primary person of interest’ in possible homicide of girlfriend

(KRON) — A Capitola woman is still missing more than three weeks after her disappearance, the Capitola Police Department reported Wednesday. Her boyfriend has been identified as the “primary person of interest,” and police say he is not cooperating with the case.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, was last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3. Police believe she may have been the victim of a homicide.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann lives in Capitola.

“Based on evidence located during the investigation, law enforcement has reason to believe Alive may be the victim of a homicide,” Capitola police said.

Herrmann’s car was found parked in front of Theobald “Theo” Lengyel’s El Cerrito house. Lengyel, 54, who was Hermann’s boyfriend, played saxophone in the rock band “Mr. Bungle.” He also goes by the name Mylo Stone.

Herrmann’s red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV was found parked in front of her boyfriend’s home. (ECPD photo)

Hermann was officially reported missing by her relatives on Dec. 12 because she missed a flight to Hawaii.

Lengyel drove from El Cerrito to Portland, OR after Hermann disappeared, the El Cerrito Police Department said. The Capitola Police Department said it has “taken lead” on the investigation and is collaborating with ECPD and Portland police.

Herrmann is a Pacific Islander who stands 5-foot-4, weighs 135 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair. Lengyel is a white man who stands 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

The boyfriend drives this blue 1989 Ford pickup truck with the license plate “UNCLDRT.” (ECPD photo)

Lengyel drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck with the license plate “UNCLDRT.” His car and Hermann’s red Toyota Highlander are both in police custody.

Anyone with information about Hermann or Lengyel is asked to email zcurrier@ci.capitola.ca.us.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.