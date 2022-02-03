Ex-rookie police officer sentenced to 90 days in crash that injured RI state trooper

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge sentenced a former rookie Providence police officer to serve 90 days in prison after the onetime recruit admitted to driving under the influence of fentanyl when he struck and injured a Rhode Island State Police trooper in a marked cruiser.

Stephen Kennedy, 33, of Cranston, pleaded no contest before Judge Daniel A. Proccacini last week to driving to endanger resulting in physical injury and driving under the influence of drugs. Kennedy struck a cruiser parked on the grass shoulder of Route 95 in Warwick in February 2020.

Trooper Dan O'Neil and Ruby, who gained national recognition for her journey from shelter dog to award-winning search-and-rescue K-9, were in the marked cruiser, along with Koda, a K-9 in training, according to police. The dogs were not injured; O’Neil was taken to the hospital and later released.

Under an agreement reached with state prosecutors, Kennedy was sentenced to a one-year term, with 90 days to serve in minimum security with work release, followed by nine months on home confinement on the driving-to-endanger charge, court records show. In addition, he received a one-year loss of license.

Stephen Kennedy leaves the Kent County courthouse in Warwick in March 2020.

The charges: State police charge Providence officer who crashed into state police vehicle

He received a year of probation, plus 10 hours of community service, for driving under the influence. He was directed to undergo substance-use counseling and DUI school as well as pay a $100 fine.

In exchange for his admissions, the state dismissed charges of drug possession, carrying a weapon while under the influence of liquor or drugs, and driving under the influence of liquor, blood alcohol content unknown.

State police said Kennedy was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee while off duty when he struck the state police cruiser.

Kennedy’s SUV rolled over in the collision, and he suffered cuts on his arms, face and head, according to a state trooper’s affidavit filed in court.

According to the police account, Kennedy was walking in front of O’Neil’s cruiser “in an apparent daze” when officers arrived on the scene. He was wearing his police uniform, and told investigators that he had left work earlier that evening, and was headed home after visiting a friend in West Greenwich. State police found a Providence police duty belt, a Taser and a firearm in the Jeep.

Story continues

Court proceedings: Ex-Providence officer accused of crashing into state police cruiser released after court

Trooper Dan O'Neil and Ruby talk to the press during a 2018 news conference in front of the Wickford state police barracks.

Troopers also found a pill bottle labeled as Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, a sedative often used to treat anxiety, for which Kennedy said he had a prescription.

Kennedy told officers he went to retrieve his cellphone from the floor of the Jeep and put it in his cargo pocket, but missed. He said it slid to the floor again and the Jeep veered to the right as he tried to grab it.

Kennedy gave conflicting answers about how recently he’d taken any Xanax. The state police’s drug recognition expert said he believed Kennedy “may have been impaired to a level that rendered him unable to operate a motor vehicle safely."

In court: R.I. Supreme Court hears case for burying India Point Park power lines

Troopers got a search warrant for Kennedy’s Jeep, and found a bottle with 20 pills and 19 small plastic “tear-off” bags. The plastic bags tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

A breath test showed no alcohol in Kennedy's system, but a blood test showed the presence of fentanyl and Xanax, according to the affidavit.

FBI: Former Warwick firefighter threatened city officials with 'mass killings'

The Providence police decided not to hire Kennedy, a rookie officer who had probationary status, after the collision.

Procaccini handed down the sentence. Assistant Attorney General John E. Corrigan prosecuted the case, with Chad F. Bank serving as defense.

Kennedy is scheduled to begin his sentence March 1, court records show.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ex-Providence cop Stephen Kennedy sentenced in crash injuring trooper