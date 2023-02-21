Ex-Russian commander who helped invade Crimea trashes Putin's war speech for leaving out all of Russia's failures in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. ILYA PITALEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

A former Russian commander trashed Vladimir Putin's national address on Tuesday.

Igor Girkin noted on Telegram that Putin never mentioned Russia's "failures" in its war with Ukraine.

"Not a word about failures and defeats. Blah blah blah," Girkin said in a post.

A former Russian commander and prominent military blogger on Tuesday trashed Russian President Vladimir Putin's national address on the Kremlin's war with Ukraine for blatantly ignoring Moscow's "failures" and "defeats" in the invasion.

"So, everything is clear: [the] Special Military Operation will continue in the current mode for some reason," Igor Girkin, the former Russian intelligence officer who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said in a Telegram post criticizing Putin's speech.

Girkin added, "War or even counter-terrorist operation has not been declared and will not be. In the army, everything is fine and is being done even better. Not a word about failures and defeats. Blah blah blah, there's no point in listening any more."

In another post to Telegram, the Russian national said, "Another chance to prevent turmoil has been missed."

Putin on Tuesday delivered his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian leader's invasion of Ukraine, and a day after US President Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in a show of support.

During the two-hour speech, Putin defended his war with Ukraine and accused the West of provoking the invasion, declaring, "They started the war and we used force in order to stop it," according to a translation by Sky News.

As Girkin pointed out, Putin failed to acknowledge any of the major setbacks and heavy losses Russian forces have faced throughout the war.

In recent months, Ukraine has forced Russian troops to give up large swaths of occupied territory in a stunning counteroffensive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday deemed Russia's war with Ukraine a "strategic failure."

"One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine, it's clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," Blinken told reporters in Athens, Greece.

Blinken continued, "No one wanted this war. No one likes this war. Everyone wants it to end as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also ripped Putin's speech, saying in a tweet that the Russian leader "publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion."

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov

