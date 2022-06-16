Ex-Salem gym teacher indicted on indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 girls

Frank O'Laughlin
·2 min read

A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of 10 young girls, authorities said.

Daniel Hakim, 36, of North Andover, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Salem Superior Court on 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under the age 14, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Hakim was first arrested in December 2021 after a student at the Saltonstall School informed her parents of improper conduct by Hakim in 2016, Salem police said. He was subsequently charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Nine more victims, all of whom were students at the school, came forward over the course of a monthslong investigation, police added.

Hakim was taken into custody Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He had taught at the school from 2015 to 2018. State education officials later revoked his teaching license in 2020.

In a joint statement, Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller, and Superintendent of Salem Public Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike said, “As community leaders and, most importantly, as parents we are sickened by the abuse from a trusted adult that these children were subjected to and the ongoing pain and trauma these young survivors and their families are and will continue to face. The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations. We are grateful for and applaud the cooperation of the victims and their families, their patience with the detailed investigation, and, above all, their courage in coming forward.”

Resources for students and families who have been impacted by this incident will continue to be made available, school officials noted.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

