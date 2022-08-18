Ex-Salinas teacher gets 40 years in prison for molesting multiple Harden Middle School students

Harden Middle School in Salinas, Calif.

A Salinas man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing children at the school where he worked.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 56-year-old Robert William Dunham was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for sexually abusing multiple students during his time as a teacher at Harden Middle School.

The alarms sounded last September, when police were made aware that one student had been sexually abused by his former teacher, Dunham, during school hours.

The abuse reportedly happened when the student was between the ages of 12 and 16.

During an investigation led by a Salinas police detective, two other victims came forward claiming Dunham had sexually abused them.

One victim said that Dunham, his former teacher and coach, had forcefully touched him in a sexual manner.

Two additional females, both former students of the teacher, later came forward and reported he had touched them inappropriately while at school.

A Harden Middle School sign stands outside the school's entrance in Salinas, Calif.

"Throughout this investigation it became clear to investigators that Dunham had a history of inappropriate conduct aimed at students and other minor children with whom he had been trusted," the District Attorney's Office stated in a post.

Dunham had previously pleaded no contest to each count he was charged with, admitting to sexually abusing three minors, and annoying or molesting two additional minors.

The Salinas Union High School District said it does not have any comment regarding the former employee.

Under California’s Three Strikes Law, the former middle school teacher's convictions qualify as four violent strikes.

Dunham will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

At the time the first victim informed police of the abuse, Dunham was still employed as a teacher at Harden Middle School.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Former Salinas teacher gets decades in prison for molesting students