Ex-San Angelo police chief found guilty of federal bribery, mail fraud charges

LUBBOCK — A former San Angelo police chief has been found guilty on four charges stemming from an accusation that he improperly used his influence to convince city councilors to award a $6 million contract to a radio communications company that investigators believe paid him kickbacks through his cover band.

Tim Vasquez, San Angelo's police chief for 2004-16, was charged with a count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three counts of honest services mail fraud.

Timothy Vasquez, the former police chief of San Angelo, heads into the federal courthouse in Lubbock where he is on trial on bribery and mail fraud charges.

It took jurors about a day to reach a verdict following a three-day trial that began Monday, presided by Judge Jimmy Hendrix in the George H. Mahon Federal Building.

Vasquez now faces a maximum punishment of 70 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release. After the trial, he was booked into the Terry County Detention Center.

Undisclosed relationship

Vasquez was accused of accepting more than $170,000 in bribes from San Antonio based Dailey-Wells Communications to use his influence as police chief to steer the contract to the company in 2015 to upgrade San Angelo's radio system.

Prosecutors presented evidence they believed showed Dailey-Wells kept Vasquez in their pocket since 2007, when the provider was first awarded a contract to provide the city with a radio system.

They said that from 2007-15, the provider paid Vasquez more than $84,000 through his band, Funky Munky, which performed at the company's functions in San Antonio. After the contract was awarded in 2015, Vasquez through his band received another $94,000 from the company, for a total of $178,000.

The mail fraud charges were related to the three checks the city cut and sent by mail to Dailey-Wells as payment for the contract.

Federal prosecutor Sean Long presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief to circumvent the city's bidding process and convince city officials to stick with Dailey-Wells, its provider.

Defense attorney David Guinn told jurors the investigation into his client's relationship with Dailey-Wells was blown out of proportion, saying the payments to Funky Munky were legitimate.

Vasquez took the stand in his defense, during which he said he was unaware that he needed to disclose the business relationship. Such disclosure is required under the state's local government code and the city's employee and purchasing policies.

"Knowing now after going through everything that I've gone through, I wish that I had just filled out that form," he said, choking up at times. "I wish I had known, I wish — I was aware of the efforts I needed to make."

He said he believed everyone knew he was in a band that played at Dailey-Wells' private events, which he said were legitimate performances.

"It wasn't hidden. It was on our band Facebook page," he said.

Five City Council members who voted for the contract told jurors they relied on Vasquez's opinion and recommendation when they voted in 2015 to give the contract to Dailey-Wells. But they said they would change their votes now had they known about Vasquez's financial relationship with the vendor.

None of them were aware that Dailey-Wells hired Vasquez's band to perform for the company.

