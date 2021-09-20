Ex-San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy accused of child sex abuse

Jeremie Russell Cox, a former San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, was arrested on suspicion of the "continued sexual abuse of a child," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Department. (Rick Sforza / Associated Press)

A longtime San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing a child after an individual accused the deputy of molesting him during his youth.

Jeremie Russell Cox, 50, of Yucca Valley, was arrested on suspicion of the "continued sexual abuse of a child," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Department.

"It is extremely disturbing when a member of this department behaves in a manner that contradicts what we stand for as a law enforcement agency," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in the statement. "The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will ensure this case is investigated completely and thoroughly."

Cox was a county deputy for 11 years but is no longer employed by the department, officials said.

The investigation began after an unidentified male reported that he was sexually abused by Cox as a child, according to the statement. None of the alleged abuse took place while Cox was employed as a deputy sheriff with the department, according to the statement.

Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, said no other information is being released at this time.

Booking details on the department's website show Cox is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on charges of oral copulation with a minor 14 years old or older and lewd or lascivious acts with a child who is 14 or 15 years old, in addition to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Cox is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday, according to online booking information.

Cox is the second San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy to be arrested this year in sex crimes involving a child. Marc Goodwin, a former sergeant who investigated dozens of homicides for the department, was arrested in June and charged with 16 felonies related to possessing and distributing child pornography. Many of Goodwin's crimes occurred during the time he was employed with the Sheriff's Department, the Daily Press reported.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3615.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.