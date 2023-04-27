Ex-San Francisco fire chief accused of bear-spray attacks on rough sleepers

A screengrab of footage showing a man allegedly attacking homeless people with bear spray - San Francisco Public Defender’s Offic

A former San Francisco fire commissioner has been accused of carrying out a series of bear spray attacks on the city’s homeless.

Details of the alleged rampage by Don Carmignani emerged in a case in which a 24-year-old vagrant was accused of attacking him with a metal rod and leaving him with a fractured skull.

The clash between 52-year-old Mr Carmignani and Garret Doty has highlighted the homelessness crisis and crime wave which has engulfed the city.

The incident was triggered when Mr Carmignani’s mother rang the police to complain that three homeless people were pitching camp outside her home in the city’s upmarket Marina district on April 5.

Mr Carmignani stepped in and was attacked by Mr Doty with the metal bar.

Self-defence claim

However, Mr Doty’s defence lawyer argued the attack was instigated by Mr Carmignani and her client was acting in self-defence.

A video of the incident showed Mr Carmignani approaching Mr Doty holding a canister of bear spray at the start of the confrontation.

One witness told police that Mr Carmignani threatened to kill Mr Doty if he did not leave.

Kleigh Hathaway, the public defender, has urged the prosecution to be dropped because of evidence linking Mr Carmignani to other attacks in the city.

“The District Attorney and police now have reason to believe that Mr Carmignani was involved in eight separate attacks of violence,” she said.

“These eight separate acts of violence were perpetrated against people who were homeless.”

She continued: “In all of them the victims are not housed. The victims are either asleep in their tents, sitting on a bench, minding their own business.”

Tents used by the homeless line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco - AP

The assailant in all the incidents match Mr Carmignani’s appearance and took place within a few blocks of his home.

In one incident a man walks up to a homeless person sleeping on the pavement and sprays the victim for about five seconds.

It had been reported that the charges against Mr Doty were to be dropped.

But the District Attorney’s office changed tack after two more videos emerged of the incident.

Footage of homeless man attacking former fire chief

One video showed Mr Doty pulling a metal rod out of a rubbish bin.

And in another, which was taken by a bystander, Mr Doty is seen repeatedly swinging the bar at Mr Carmignani as he chased him down the street.

At one point Mr Carmignani is cornered at a filling station, desperately trying to fend off the blows from Mr Doty.

Eventually, Mr Carmignani sustained a puncture wound at the back of his skull and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

“I didn’t go out there to fight anyone. I’m trying to get them down the road, go to the park,” said Mr Carmignani.

“It’s three-on-one. I know odds. I’m 52 years old. I have two hip replacements. I’m an old guy, I could have been a dead guy.”

He said he took the law into his own hands after the city failed to respond to his mother’s emergency calls and the threats of violence she faced.

Mr Carmignani is a cannabis entrepreneur holding at least 16 licences for medicinal marijuana dispensaries.

He is also a friend of Gavin Newsom, the California governor.

Mr Carmignani’s lawyer, Nick Colla, said he was not responsible for the attacks.

“Our client vehemently denies that he is the alleged individual who is committing these acts against homeless people,” he said.