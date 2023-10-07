Ex Says Suspect Kidnapped Charlotte Sena for Family Money

Amanda Preece, 33, believes her former boyfriend Craig Ross kidnapped Charlotte Sena after discovering that her grandfather had successfully sued the town of Greenfield for $2.2 million in 1998 following a sledding accident. Preece told the Daily Mail that it was common knowledge around town that Sena’s grandfather, Patrick, who died in 2015, had suffered a broken pelvis and a spine fracture during the accident and was awarded millions in damages after suing the town. “I think that’s why he held her ransom, he was hoping to get some of the money because he's struggling financially,” she said. Preece was awarded a restraining order against Ross in 2017 after he allegedly “grabbed her by the throat with both hands” and threw her across a room.

