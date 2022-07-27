Ex-SC banker, Murdaugh accomplice Russell Laffitte given $500K bond in federal fraud case

A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday set a $500,000 bond for former top Hampton banker Russell Laffitte, who is alleged to have helped disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh steal millions of dollars using Laffitte’s bank.

Laffitte, who was in court Wednesday surrounded by family members, has to put up $25,000 in cash, with the rest being a secured bond. If he doesn’t comply with court conditions, he will have to forfeit the entire $500,000, the federal magistrate judge ruled.

Laffitte’s appearance in federal court in Charleston was yet another sign that parallel criminal investigations — one by federal authorities and one by state officials — are continuing apace into one of the largest financial scandals in South Carolina history.

Laffitte, who was indicted last week by a federal grand jury, is alleged to have carried out numerous financial thefts. The 17-page indictment contains details of how Laffitte and Murdaugh used their access to a federally-insured financial institution to steal millions of dollars.

Laffitte already faces state charges, alleging he was involved in years-long conspiracy to help Murdaugh steal millions of dollars from Murdaugh’s clients, whose money had been placed into conservatorships overseen by Laffitte’s family-owned bank, Palmetto State Bank.

Palmetto State Bank bank was at the center of Laffitte and Murdaugh’s money-making schemes, the indictment asserts. With the stolen money, Murdaugh and Laffitte sent money to their own relatives and their own personal checking accounts and paid off loans and bills, the indictment said.

The bank was used as a “slush fund” for both men, said lawyers for two of the alleged victims in the case.

Murdaugh faces a slew of financial charges that total nearly $8.5 million, and faces murder charges in the double slaying of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, who were found dead in the family’s Colleton County estate in June 2021.

Murdaugh, who remains in the Richland County jail, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.