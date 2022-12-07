Ex-SC banker Russell Laffitte wants new trial, says judge improperly dismissed jurors

Citing a “miscarriage of justice,” former South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte, found guilty last month on six counts of federal financial fraud charges, has filed a motion for a new trial.

Laffitte’s lawyers, Bart Daniel and Matt Austin, say in their motion filed late Tuesday that federal Judge Richard Gergel improperly dismissed two jurors, including one who was standing up for Laffitte.

“Following nearly ten hours of deliberations, two jurors were improperly dismissed and replaced with alternates, only to have a newly constituted jury return a guilty verdict 40 minutes later,” the motion says. “One of those jurors requested removal based on her dissenting status, and the error in her removal constitutes a miscarriage of justice.

“The Court should grant Mr. Laffitte a new trial because it is in the interests of justice.” the motion says.

Laffitte’s trial played out over three weeks in Charleston during the month of November.

It was the first trial related to Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney jailed on financial-related charges and in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was an unindicted co-conspirator whose name was mentioned throughout the trial.

Federal prosecutors have not yet filed a response to Laffitte’s motion.

It will be up to Gergel to reject or approve the motion. If Gergel rejects the motion, the issue can still be appealed to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.