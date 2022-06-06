Ex-SC high school football star being investigated in another alleged sex assault

A former standout Midlands high school football player is being investigated in an allegation of criminal sexual conduct for the second time in eight months.

The victim is said to be a relative of a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office employee, according to the county sheriff.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating 19-year-old David Bennett Galloway III of Chapin in an alleged “sexual assault.”

“That’s our protocol,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said. “If a relative of an employee is a victim or suspect, we always ask SLED” to investigate.

No charge has been filed in the latest investigation yet. But the investigation comes only five months after Galloway pleaded guilty to assault in connection with another accusation of sexual misconduct.

Galloway is a former three-star running back for Chapin High School who had committed to N.C. State.

SLED confirmed to The State Monday that Galloway is being investigated.

“No other information is available at this time as agents continue to investigate,” SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

In January, Galloway pleaded guilty to third-degree assault after an allegation that he had a sexual interaction with a 13-year-old at an October 2021 house party. He was initially charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, but he was able to plead to a lesser charge after he struck a deal with prosecutors that included him admitting in court to “unlawful touching” of the 13-year-old.

The case rippled through the Chapin community and surrounding areas and drew critical, public attention from victims’ advocates.

Galloway was sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended to 240 hours of community service and alcohol and drug counseling. He also was ordered to pay $15,000 restitution to the victim for counseling. That meant that Galloway would spend no time in jail if he adhered to the stipulations.

Foster confirmed that the new allegation stems from an incident said to have happened on April 25, after Galloway pleaded guilty in January.

The State attempted to contact Galloway. A lawyer previously representing Galloway is no longer representing him.