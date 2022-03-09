Ex SC police officer gave fireman boyfriend urine to pass drug test, cops say

A South Carolina woman was charged with multiple crimes involving drugs during her time as a police officer, the State Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Charlena Marie Camden Hamrick, 31, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office and sell/market urine to defeat a drug test, jail records show.

Both crimes occurred when Camden Hamrick worked for the Gaffney Police Department, SLED said in a news release.

On July 31, 2019, Camden Hamrick unlawfully assisted her then boyfriend, Timothy Shane Hamrick, in beating a drug test, according to an arrest warrant.

Camden Hamrick, a Gaffney resident, got married on Jan. 5, 2021, according to her Facebook page.

Timothy Hamrick worked for the Gaffney Fire Department, and Camden Hamrick gave him “substitution urine to defeat the drug test,” the arrest warrant said.

Law enforcement officers used a search warrant to find Facebook messages that documented the plot and Camden Hamrick’s involvement, according to the arrest warrant.

Months earlier, on Dec. 20, 2018, Camden Hamrick unlawfully confiscated marijuana without documenting the seizure or destruction of the drugs, an arrest warrant said. Instead, she and Timothy Hamrick used the marijuana themselves, according to the warrant.

After four years with the Gaffney police, Camden Hamrick was fired in December 2020, the Gaffney Ledger reported. She was being investigated for theft of drugs in March 2021, according to the news outlet.

Camden Hamrick was locked up at the Cherokee County Detention Center, where her bond was set at a combined $15,000 on the two charges, jail records show.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on May 9, Cherokee County court records show.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.