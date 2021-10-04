Ex-SCANA CEO gets prison sentence for role in SC nuclear project failure, doc outlines

The former CEO of SCANA, who helped cover up the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear project failure, appears set to serve two years in prison, according to a document filed ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Kevin Marsh pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles in the now abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project.

In a filing from Marsh’s attorneys, the prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a two-year term in prison.

Marsh has paid $5 million in restitution and cooperated fully with both federal and state law enforcement authorities in their ongoing investigations of events surrounding the V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Marsh will be away from his wife, Sue, who has breast cancer.

“Kevin hopes to be designated as soon as possible so that he can serve his time and then return home to care for Sue,” Marsh’s attorneys Derk Van Raalte and Anne M. Tompkins wrote in a court filing.

