Ex-SCANA chief turned informant gets two-year prison sentence in SC nuclear debacle

Kevin Marsh, who as CEO led one of South Carolina’s economic crown jewels and was one of the state’s top business leaders, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for his role in a cover-up of financial and construction problems at the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant.

The former SCANA executive could have gotten five years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, a federal charge he pleaded guilty to last February. However, Marsh’s two-year prison sentence was the result of his “substantial” help in providing information that helped lead to guilty pleas by former SCANA official Stephen Byrne and former Westinghouse nuclear official Carl Churchman, federal prosecutors said.

Neither Byrne nor Churchman have been sentenced.

Marsh, 65, also has promised to testify against Westinghouse former top nuclear official Jeffrey Benjamin, who was senior vice president of new plants and projects. Benjamin continues to assert innocence and could go on trial in 2022.

The three guilty pleas so far show that the downfall of SCANA — what was a homegrown Fortune 500 company — was due not to mismanagement or lack of planning but to criminal activity on the part of the company’s top officials, prosecutors said.

“Through intentional and material misrepresentations and omissions, the defendant, Kevin Marsh, deceived regulators and customers in order to maintain financing for the project and to financially benefit SCANA,” said the criminal charge to which Marsh pleaded guilty earlier this year. “The members of the conspiracy’s actions and the associated cover-up resulted in billions of dollars of loss.”

In a sentencing memo, lawyers described Marsh as “a humble, caring man who puts the needs of others ahead of his own. His strong Christian lifestyle is revealed in letter after letter submitted to the Court by those who know Kevin both personally and professionally. These letters also make clear just how much of an aberration the conduct at issue in this case is for Kevin.”

Marsh, who had over 34 years with SCANA worked his way up from an accountant’s job to the top post, wants to serve his sentence so “he can serve his time and then return home to care for” his wife of 46 years, who is suffering from breast cancer, Marsh’s lawyers wrote.

Marsh will be sentenced on state charges at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Spartanburg County before Judge Mark Hayes.

SCANA’s downfall after VC Summer

In 2008, SCANA contracted with Westinghouse to build two modern nuclear units at the V.C. Summer nuclear facility in Jenkinsville, about 20 miles north of Columbia.

If completed, the units would have been the first nuclear electricity-generating units built in years in the United States.

As construction on the project continued over the years, top executives at Westinghouse and SCANA came to realize by 2015 or so that it would not be finished on time to qualify for a billion-dollar federal tax credit and the price tag would escalate far beyond the original $9 billion to $10 billion estimate, according to evidence in the case.

Top executives at Westinghouse and SCANA began to conceal the lack of progress.

Once SCANA and its junior partner in the project, state-owned Santee Cooper, stopped construction, the FBI and Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s office launched investigations to see if any federal laws had been broken.

SCANA’s stock was publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and, as such, the company was under a legal obligation to see that any statement its officials made to the public, investors and regulators was factual and truthful.

After SCANA gave up on the Fairfield County project in July 2017, it was plagued by debt, besieged by lawsuits and its stock price plummeted. In early 2019, it was absorbed by Virginia energy giant Dominion Energy.

Victims in the debacle included SCANA’s 730,000 electric and natural gas customers who for years paid a total of $2 billion in higher monthly electric bills to pay for ongoing nuclear construction.

Some 3,000 construction workers lost their jobs when the nuclear project shut down.

Prosecutors in the case included Brook Andrews, Winston Holliday and Emily Limehouse. Marsh’s lawyers included Robert Bolchoz, Brady Hair, Derk Van Raalte and Ann Tompkins of Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.