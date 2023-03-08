Ex-SCANA executive sentenced to prison for role in VC Summer nuclear fiasco

Stephen Byrne, a former top executive at what was South Carolinian’s giant electric utility SCANA, was sentenced to nearly 15 months in federal prison and hit with a $200,000 fine Wednesday for a crime connected to the now-defunct company’s multibillion-dollar V.C. Summer fiasco.

Byrne had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, a charge that meant he conspired with others to hide the extent of cost overruns and other malfeasance at the proposed V.C. Summer nuclear plant in southern Fairfield County, which from 2015 on was way behind schedule.

Byrne’s conviction and looming prison sentence was yet more proof of SCANA’s downfall from prestigious New York Stock Exchange market darling and South Carolina business icon to failed company due criminal conduct — not mismanagement or incompetence.

He is the last of the former SCANA executives to be sentecned to prison.

In 2021, another former SCANA top official, former CEO Kevin Marsh, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy charges linked to the cover-up of the real problems at the nuclear site. He was sentenced in February 2021 to two years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Byrne and Marsh were accused of hiding the company’s perilous financial condition in the years around 2015 due to cost overruns and other problems at the nuclear site. To have revealed the real conditions would have not only put the project in jeopardy, but threatened the price of the company stock, which was well-regarded at that time.

An official from the nuclear construction arm of Westinghouse Electric Corp., which was hired to oversee and manage the building up of the nuclear site also was snared by an FBI investigation into questionable financial activities at the site.

In June, 2021, former top Westinghouse official and site project director, Carl Churchman, pleaded guilty May 2021 in federal court to making a false statement to an FBI agent during its investigation of the failed nuclear project.

Churchman falsely told an FBI agent that he was not involved in communicating how the project was going to SCANA officials.

Story continues

In fact, Churchman — who was managing the project for Westinghouse — was communicating “with colleagues from the Westinghouse Electric Corp. through multiple emails in which they discussed the viability and accuracy of (completion dates) and thereafter, he reported those dates to executives of SCANA and Santee Cooper during a meeting held on Feb. 14, 2017,” according to a charging document in his case.

SCANA, a Fortune 500 publicly traded company whose business lineage traced back to 1846, was one of the crown jewels of South Carolina’s economy.

But the failure of its overpriced, bungling effort to build two nuclear reactors at its plant in Jenkinsville led to multiple lawsuits and mounting financial troubles. Eventually the company was absorbed by Dominion Energy.

SCANA’s downfall is perhaps the most costly business failure in state history.

As problems mounted at the construction site in southern Fairfield County, Bryne because part of a conspiracy that engineered a cover-up to hide the extent of the publicly traded company’s financial problems caused by the nuclear project’s difficulties, according to charging documents in his case.

“Through intentional misrepresentations,” Byrne and others deceived regulators and customers, documents said. In so doing, Byrne and the others kept the stock price inflated and the investors in the dark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.