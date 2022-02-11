Ex-school administrator died of heart disease in jail, records show

WEST OLIVE — The former school administrator who died in the Ottawa County Jail Jan. 27 died of heart disease, according to a death certificate.

Brian Wheeler's death, which occurred days after he pleaded no contest to embezzling from the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district, remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Wheeler, 56, of Muskegon, was found unresponsive at the jail at about 8 p.m., police said. Jail medical staff and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to resuscitate Wheeler and provided medical treatment, but Wheeler was pronounced dead at 8:51 p.m.

The Ottawa County Medical Examiner's Office determined it was a natural death, caused by "atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease," according to the death records. Atherosclerosis is the buildup of deposits in the arteries and hypertension is high blood pressure, conditions that can lead to heart attacks, strokes and sudden heart failure.

The Michigan State Police's Sixth District is conducting the death investigation and has not released any information about the cause or circumstances of Wheeler's death.

Wheeler was formerly employed by GHAPS as an assistant superintendent but was fired in November after the school initiated an investigation into embezzlement of school funds. Police believe Wheeler stole $900,000 from the school district over several years.

Wheeler had entered a no contest plea at a Jan. 24 hearing, during a judge revoked his bond and he was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail to await his sentencing hearing.

Wheeler was buried in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mich. The Grand Haven Tribune reports Wheeler had served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

