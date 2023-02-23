Ex-school bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $130K from Barnstead, Hampton schools

HAMPTON — A former school bookkeeper has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling more than $130,000 from both the Barnstead and Hampton School Districts.

Amy Burley, 47, of Barnstead entered the guilty pleas Thursday in federal court to two counts of embezzlement from an organization receiving federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burley used the school funds to pay off student loans, credit cards and personal expenses.

Burley worked as a bookkeeper for the Barnstead School District from 2011 to 2019 and later with the Hampton School District from September 2019 to Jan. 27, 2021.

Amy Burley

Burley was arrested Jan. 27, 2021, by Barnstead police on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted theft by unauthorized taking and seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

Barnstead Police Chief Paul Poirier said the investigation started after SAU 86 discovered several unusual discrepancies regarding the appropriations of school funds.

"It was discovered through the investigation that School District funds were used by Burley to pay off personal debt as well as to make personal purchases on Amazon," stated Poirier.

According to court records, a newly elected school treasurer discovered the discrepancies in July 2019, when he noticed Burley's paycheck appeared to be high, with gross pay for two pay periods in September 2018 equivalent to an annual salary of more than $70,000. Burley's annual salary at the time was just under $46,000.

"The treasurer then looked at more recent payroll manifest reports and again found the defendant's pay to be higher than the amount approved for her pay," prosecutors outlined in the plea deal. "In one of the defendant's paychecks, her net pay was greater than her gross pay."

A review of the previous year showed Burley was paid $8,000 more than what was stated in her contract.

Burley, who was the only person responsible for payroll and had the ability to make manual inputs required to change her pay, was terminated from her position in 2019.

The school district, according to police, hired a forensic accounting firm to conduct a complete audit of the school's finances. The audit, according to court records, showed additional payroll anomalies related to Burley's pay, payments made to Burley's personal creditors and a previously unknown Amazon account that appeared to be controlled by Burley and charged to the school district.

After her termination, Burley went to work as a bookkeeper at the Hampton School District. She worked there until her arrest.

Prosecutors said after Burley was arrested, the Hampton School District conducted its own forensic audit, where they uncovered five transactions made with school district funds to pay student loans or credit cards belonging to Burley or her family.

Burley was accused of embezzling $110,295.26 from the Barnstead School District from 2014 to 2019 and $20,966.52 from the Hampton School District from August 2020 to September 2020.

"Following her arrest on the state charges, (Burley) spoke with investigators and admitted to using school district funds for her personal expenses," stated prosecutors in the plea agreement.

The federal charges were a result of both school districts receiving federal funds in the form of grants from the United States Department of Education. The state charges were dropped after the federal government got involved in the case.

Burley faced up to 10 years in prison

If the case went to trial, Burley faced a maximum prison term of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000. Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending Burley receive a sentence of not less than two years of probation, to include six months of home confinement, and not more than 12 months and one-day of imprisonment. Burley will also have to pay $131,261.78 in restitution.

Burley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Education Office of the Inspector General, and the Barnstead Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Kennedy.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $130,000 from Barnstead, Hampton schools