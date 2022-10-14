Ex-school custodian faces 137 charges after hiding camera in staff bathroom, WA cops say

A 38-year-old employee is accused of hiding a camera in female staff bathrooms for years at a high school in Washington, authorities said.

James Mattson of Vancouver was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, and faces 137 first-degree voyeurism charges, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said they discovered videos taken from staff bathrooms at Skyview High School in Salmon Creek dating as far back as 2013. Mattson worked there as a custodian from 2008 to 2015.

Mattson also has been a building operator at Alki Middle School in Vancouver since 2018 and the assistant flag football coach since 2021, Vancouver Public Schools said in a statement to McClatchy News. He was first hired within the district as a substitute custodian in 2007.

He has since been placed on unpaid leave “pending termination proceedings,” the district’s spokesperson said.

Mattson’s girlfriend made a report to authorities after finding a video on his computer of what appeared to be a girl changing her clothes in a locker room, The Columbian reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no victims have been identified, the sheriff’s office said.

“Vancouver Public Schools is aware of the arrest of a former VPS employee accused of voyeurism. We continue to work closely with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to support their investigation,” the school district said.

After learning about the allegations against Mattson, the district searched every locker room and restroom and did not find any devices.

“Our students and staff and their safety are at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to support our young people and staff by making counselors available, and fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” the district said.

