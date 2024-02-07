Ex-school resource officer charged with contributing to delinquency of minor, SC cops say

A former school resource officer was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday in a news release.

On Feb. 2, Christopher Ryan Wilson was arrested for providing an underage student with alcohol and tobacco vape products, according to SLED.

The 23-year-old Belvedere resident was an officer with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety who was stationed at North Augusta High School, according to the release.

From August to December 2022, Wilson “did knowingly, willingly and intentionally” provide alcoholic beverages and tobacco products “for use or consumption” to a student under the age of 18 at the Aiken County school, an arrest warrant shows.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Wilson resigned from the department of public safety after it was announced that he was being investigated for having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student at North Augusta High, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

The department of public safety suspended Wilson and asked SLED to lead the investigation of the officer, who joined the department in February 2022, WRDW reported.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center, SLED said. A personal recognizance bond was set at $3,000 and posted on Feb 2, Aiken County court records show. Wilson is not currently listed on the jail’s inmate roster.

SLED said Wilson’s case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office. If convicted on the misdemeanor charge, Wilson faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a $3,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.