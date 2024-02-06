Ex-school resource officer at Dunnellon High charged with lewd/lascivious battery on child

A former Marion County Sheriff's Office school resource officer was taken into custody on Monday and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

Christian Linan, 34, was transported to the county jail, where he was being held without bail. Linan, who has resigned, had been an SRO at Dunnellon High School since 2022. He had been a sheriff's deputy since 2016.

"Every day, I have a thousand employees working hard and doing what’s right. So, it hurts each one of us when someone does something like this and casts a shadow over the good that the rest of these deputies are doing, " Sheriff Billy Woods said in a prepared statement.

"All of my deputies know the standards I set for the office of sheriff. In fact, they take an oath to uphold those standards and they know that I have zero tolerance for this kind of action. I am glad that the victim had the courage to come forward and let us know,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff's office report

According to Master Sgt. Thomas Tingue's report, the victim, a former student and now adult, contact the sheriff's office to report she and Linan had been in a sexual relationship. She said she was 15 at the time when the two met and he reportedly had sex with her at his residence in 2019.

She said they continued their sexual relationship until last year. Though the personal relationship ended, the victim said the two kept in contact and spoke to each other last month. She said she decided to report what happened after talking with a therapist.

On Feb. 1 and 2, Detective Caitlin Hartigan interviewed the victim. On Feb. 3, Hartigan, Tingue and Sgt. Aaron Levy continued the investigation. According to the sheriff's office, she told authorities details of how they would meet with each other. She told sheriff's officials that during their relationship, Linan told her he and his wife had separated and they have a child. She said they communicated through Snapchat, and she never told anyone about their relationship.

As part of the investigation, the victim reached out to Lian and the two communicated back and forth on Snapchat and later on the phone. Sheriff's officials were secretly monitoring the communications. During the chat, the sheriff's office said, Linan admitted to their past sexual encounters. Deputies were able to get other evidence to support statements made by the victim.

Levy and Tingue interviewed Linan at the sheriff's office on Monday. He admitted to having sex with the victim and told deputies he thought she was 16 or 17 so it was legal to have sex, according to an arrest affidavit. He also admitted to talking with the victim recently.

Internal investigation: OMG! Marion jail officer exchanged racy texts while on duty and using agency cellphone

Linan was arrested at the conclusion of the interview.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ex-SRO deputy arrested on charges of lewd/lascivious battery on child