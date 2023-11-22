Ex-school official loses appeal of student-sex conviction

Nov. 21—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A former administrator at a Christian school in northern Davidson County is not entitled to a new trial on charges accusing him of having sex with a student multiple times, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Jason Wesley Keller, 47, of Pfafftown, who was an administrator at Union Grove Christian School and also was pastor of Freedom Family Church in Liberty, was convicted this past June of six counts of felonious sexual offense with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Keller had sex with a 17-year-old student at least 10 times between August 2008 and May 2009.

In June 2019, 10 years after high school, the woman filed a report accusing Keller of inappropriate sexual conduct. Keller was indicted in December 2019.

According to court records cited by the Court of Appeals, the primary strategy of Keller's attorney at trial was to show that the woman came forward after a decade of silence only because of the recent passage of the SAFE Child Act, which extended the statute of limitations for bringing civil suits and seeking payments for damages based upon sexual abuse convictions.

During trial, the attorney questioned both the woman and her mother on their knowledge of the SAFE Child Act. Both testified that they had no knowledge of it or its provision allowing for an extension of time for civil claims.

During jury deliberations, the jury sent two questions to the judge, one of which asked, "Can she pursue civil damages?"

Keller argued on appeal that the judge improperly read the jury information about the SAFE Child Act, but the appeals court disagreed.

"The defense (rather than the State) raised the issue of the SAFE Child Act and did so multiple times during cross-examinations," the court wrote. "Any information about civil remedies was not introduced here for the first time — it was already introduced by Defendant earlier in the trial."