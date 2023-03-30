Ex-SCI Cambridge Springs guard gets jail for indecent assault of inmate

Mar. 30—A former state corrections officer now is serving jail time and must register as a sexual offender for the indecent assault of an inmate last year at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Cambridge Springs.

Alexius D. Castro, 24, of Hermitage, was sentenced Wednesday to serve three months to 24 months less one day in the county jail by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens.

In December 2022, Castro pleaded guilty to indecent assault without the consent of another by a person in authority in exchange for a charge of institutional sexual assault not being prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the deal, Castro's sentence was an agreed-upon one that had been reached between Castro's defense attorney, Chad Vilushis, and the DA's office which then was accepted by the court Wednesday.

In August 2022, Pennsylvania State Police charged Castro with one count of institutional sexual assault for sexually touching and kissing an inmate at the women's prison at 10 p.m. on Jan 28, 2022.

Castro was a corrections officer at SCI Cambridge Springs at the time.

Institutional sexual assault count is a third-degree felony with maximum penalty of seven years and $15,000 fine. Indecent assault without consent of another by a person in authority is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years and a $5,000 fine.

At sentencing, Vilushis told the court that Castro had no excuses for her behavior.

"I apologize for my actions — I won't be back," Castro said to Stevens in a brief statement before her sentencing.

Castro's sentencing came after an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine if she should be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Though Castro was not determined to be a sexually violent predator, her conviction does require her to register with the state as a Tier 1 sexual offender for 15 years. Among the requirements, Tier 1 sexual offenders must register their address, employment, vehicles and telephone numbers.

Castro was a guard at the women's prison for approximately 18 months before being fired in 2022 by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

She became a corrections officer trainee at SCI Cambridge Springs on Oct. 19, 2020, according to a department spokeswoman. She was promoted to corrections officer 1 on Oct. 19, 2021, and held that position until her firing on April 11, 2022.

