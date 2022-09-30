Ex-Seattle man found guilty of dumping body parts in Arizona

A former Seattle resident accused of dumping body parts around central Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies.

According to a news release for the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, on Sept. 29, a Yavapai County jury found 61-year-old Walter Harold Mitchell guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, all Class 5 felonies.

Mitchell was arrested in late December 2020 in his Scottsdale apartment after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found 24 human body limbs and five heads in a remote forest area north of Prescott.

Mitchell had moved there earlier from Washington state, where he owned a whole-body donation business called "FutureGenex." His business permanently closed in April 2020 and he took the donor parts with him in a U-Haul truck on dry ice when he moved to Arizona, prosecutors said.

Walter Mitchell, a former Science Care executive and co-founder of Biogift and Innoved, in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 3, 2017.

Officials say most body parts were marked with silver tags and serial numbers, which is an identification system used for donor parts.

He kept the parts in a freezer in a shed north of Prescott in Chino Valley and told authorities later that he dumped them in late November 2020, prosecutors said. He was arrested after selling the freezer and moving to Scottsdale.

The remains that included arms, legs and heads have been linked to nine people, Deputy Yavapai County Attorney Casi Harris said previously.

According to the release, Mitchell's sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

