Ex-secretary at Erie County Courthouse sentenced for harassing her female coworkers

She worked for decades as a secretary at the Erie County Courthouse, where she helped run the offices of a judge and the county's top court administrator. She got to know many other women who had jobs in the building, and she befriended many of them.

The now-former secretary, Jennifer A. Prichard, returned to her longtime workplace on Wednesday, but on the other side of the law and with many of her former friends opposing her in court.

Prichard was sentenced to a minimum of two months in the Erie County Prison and a year of probation for harassing six of her female courthouse co-workers by mailing them a total of 72 anonymous and threatening letters over nearly five years, ending when she resigned from her courthouse job a year ago. She also sent an anonymous and threatening text to the husband of one of the women.

Some of the anonymous letters were related to Prichard having an affair at the time with an Erie County deputy sheriff who no longer works for the county, according to testimony at the sentencing.

Prichard was concerned that some of the women were romantically involved with the deputy, and she sent letters to the women to try to keep them away from the deputy — though the women had nothing to do with him, according to testimony.

Prichard sent the letters to the women's residences. One of the letters stated that cameras were watching the woman who received it. Another woman said the letters frightened her because they mentioned her children. Another woman said the letters threatened her job and her reputation.

Prichard was working at the courthouse when she sent the letters, which were typewritten and had no return addresses. Some of the women who got the letters confided to Prichard, as a friend and co-worker, that they were receiving the letters and that the letters alarmed them — without the women knowing at the time that Prichard was the person sending the letters.

Also according to testimony at the sentencing, Prichard sent the anonymous and threatening text message to the husband of one of the women moments after Prichard had ended a telephone conversation with the woman — in which they had been talking as friends.

"It is almost a Jekyll-and-Hyde situation," the prosecutor, Hillary Hoffman, an assistant Erie County District Attorney, said in court.

Prichard in some of the letters criticized the women for being married and cheating on their husbands, though, in reality, Prichard was the only person who was cheating on her husband by having an affair with the deputy sheriff, according to testimony.

"She was either delusional at the time or acting with malice," Hoffman said. "She was hypocritical."

Defense wanted probation while DA wanted more

Prichard, who turns 55 on Thursday, was sentenced Wednesday immediately after she pleaded guilty in Erie County Common Pleas Court to one count each of stalking as a first-degree misdemeanor and harassment as a third-degree misdemeanor.

A retired judge from Clarion County, James Arner, accepted the plea and ordered the sentence. The judges in Erie County were recused from the case to avoid a conflict of interest involving Prichard, who frequently interacted with the judges as a secretary.

The minimum sentence of two months in the Erie County Prison and a year of probation was in the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines for Prichard's crimes. She faced a maximum possible sentence of six years, but her lack of a prior record helped make her eligible for a lesser penalty.

The total sentence of incarceration that Arner gave Prichard was a minimum of two months and a maximum of two years, minus a day. The subtraction of a day allows Prichard to serve the sentence at the Erie County Prison rather than state prison, where inmates serve sentences of two years or more. Arner said Prichard will be eligible for parole once she serves the minimum sentence of two months.

Arner also ordered Prichard to perform 50 hours of community service, undergo a mental health evaluation and repay the District Attorney's Office nearly $10,000 spent on putting the letters through DNA analysis and testing them for fingerprints.

Though the sentence was in the standard range, the prison term was more than what Prichard wanted. Her lawyer, John Carlson, argued for a sentence of only probation. He cited Prichard's lack of a prior record, her years of service to Erie County and her remorse.

"If jail is the reason for the harshest of criminals, Jen Prichard is not the harshest of criminals," Carlson said.

Hoffman asked for an sentence in the aggravated range of the sentencing guidelines, which would have sent Prichard to prison for a longer period of time.

"These letters are the definition of harassment," she said.

Arner said a prison sentence was appropriate given the number of letters, the number of victims, the nearly five-year period during which Prichard sent the letters and the nature of the letters' contents, which the women said made them afraid for themselves and their families.

"I think the most important element is intent," Arner told Prichard. A sentence of anything less than what he imposed, Arner said, "would depreciate the seriousness of the crimes."

Prichard apologizes, but offers no explanation

Prichard asked for leniency. She apologized to the six women, five of whom were in court for the two-hour sentencing hearing.

She and Carlson said the situation with the letters, including her affair, had caused her husband of 26 years to divorce her. They said she had moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Erie and was working part-time as a cashier at a Dollar Tree and a Sheetz. They said she is going to counseling and has turned to volunteering as way to restart her life.

"I am so embarrassed to be standing here. I sincerely apologize and ask for forgiveness," Prichard said. "I failed to live up to the standards I have set for myself. I try to be a better person than I was yesterday through small acts of kindness."

"Somewhere along the way I got lost and I hurt people I truly cared about," Prichard said.

Prichard provided no explanation for why she sent the letters, despite all the evidence that her affair with the deputy sheriff motivated her.

"Why did you do this?" Arner said to her.

"I am in counseling to figure out the reasons why," Prichard said.

She was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Text message helped unravel case of harassing letters

Prichard had worked for the county for nearly 24 years.

She had worked as the secretary for the county's district court administrator for more than three years, starting in January 2019, according to county records. She worked from November 2007 to January 2019 as a secretary for Erie County Judge William R. Cunningham, who retired in January 2019. She worked from February 1999 to November 2007 as a secretary in the county Office of Children and Youth.

Prichard resigned from her $46,254-a-year job as secretary to the district court administrator on Sept. 26, 2022. She stepped down after a detective with the Erie County District Attorney's Office confronted her about the letters.

The detective, Jon Reddinger, had traced the text sent in the case to a cellphone that Prichard had used, according to the criminal complaint that Reddinger filed against her. Prichard admitted to Reddinger that she sent the letters, according to the complaint. The complaint stated that Prichard also did not deny having an affair with the deputy sheriff.

Prichard pleaded guilty to harassing all the women

Going into Wednesday's hearing, Prichard faced 19 counts — 17 third-degree misdemeanors of harassment by communication in an anonymous manner and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of stalking.

She was accused of sending the 72 letters to six women and the anonymous text messages to the husband of one of the women between October 2017 and September 2022. The 19 counts were designed to cover all the letters and the text message. The harassment charges pertained to most of the letters and the text message. The stalking charge pertained to letters Prichard sent to one of the women in which Prichard referred to the woman's children.

She pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and stalking in a plea deal. The District Attorney's Office incorporated the information in the 17 other counts into the two counts, but withdrew the 17 counts as another part of the plea deal. The consolidation of all the information into the two counts meant that Prichard pleaded guilty to harassing all the victims — the six women and the husband of one of the women.

As part of the plea deal, the District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Prichard for sending 13 anonymous letters to the wife of the deputy sheriff with whom she was having the affair, Hoffman said.

Women who received letters tells judge of fears

The number of letters Prichard sent to the six women varied. One woman got two, the least amount, while another got 37, the most.

The six women were all working at the courthouse when they received the letters. Two were working as probation officers, one was a deputy sheriff, one was a secretary at the courthouse, one was a clerk at the courthouse and one was working in a clerical position at the Erie County Sheriff's Office. They said they reported the letters to the police and eventually learned that they were all getting them.

At Wednesday's hearing, Hoffman said the female deputy sheriff later learned that Prichard sent the letters to her after Prichard saw that woman with the deputy sheriff with whom Prichard was having an affair. The female deputy was with the other deputy only because they had been assigned to work in the same courtroom.

"It almost became scary to grab the mail because I did not know what was coming," the female deputy told Arner.

Hoffman said Prichard targeted the woman who received the 37 letters after she saw that woman talking to the deputy with whom Prichard was having an affair. Prichard asked the woman if she was having an affair with the deputy sheriff, and the woman repeatedly said she was not, but Prichard sent the letters anyway, Hoffman said. Prichard also sent that woman's husband the threatening text message.

"Jennifer Prichard was a friend," the woman told Arner. "I confided in Jen the whole time this was this was going on."

"I honestly think she needs help," the woman also said.

A woman who was working as a probation officer when she received the letters said she had become friendly with Prichard over the years. The woman was not in court on Wednesday, but Hoffman, the prosecutor, read a letter that the woman sent the judge.

"Once I received the first letter, I thought it was a cruel joke," the woman said in her letter. "The letter contained comments that I was sleeping with a married man and made reference that I was that type of person."

The woman said she reported the letters to police, and "was constantly on high alert, anxious, stressed, always looking over my shoulder."

As Hoffman said, Prichard's dual behavior was like something out of "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," the classic Victorian novel that explores duality and duplicitousness. The woman's letter to the judge also characterized Prichard as deceitful.

"I am sure I will never fully know or hear why Jennifer Prichard did what she did to myself as well as to all of us," the woman said in the letter. "She did not just do this to random people. She knew exactly what she was doing when she targeted all of us.

"She knew each of our lives, and she preyed upon that. She harassed each of through letters and then went to work the next day and very cordially pretended to be each of our friends knowing that we were all suffering."

