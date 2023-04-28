Ex-Sedgwick County deputy who angrily threw down man enters into diversion agreement

A former Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct for repeatedly throwing down a man outside of a Wichita gas station on Dec. 11 has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have said Cameron Zane got upset when the man didn’t leave the Jump Start property at 730 N. Broadway after he was escorted out for loitering around 1:47 a.m. An employee had asked Zane to remove the man, who reportedly had behaved oddly in the store, for staying in the bathroom too long without buying anything, according to an affidavit released by Sedgwick County District Court.

When Zane saw the man outside several minutes after forcing him out of the building, he tossed the man to the ground twice and hurled the man’s belongings across the parking lot, the affidavit says.

Zane later told investigators he “got tired of waiting” for the man to go and “got angrier” when the man stopped to fix his pants, the affidavit says.

Zane had been working an approved, off-duty security job and was in his law enforcement uniform at the time. His interactions with the man were caught on gas station surveillance video.

Zane was placed on diversion for a year during a hearing Thursday, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said by email. Zane’s lawyer declined to comment Friday morning.

Among conditions in Zane’s diversion agreement: attend an anger management course and complete 30 hours of community service.

If he’s successful with the program, the DA’s Office will dismiss his disorderly conduct charge, a misdemeanor. If not, it will continue prosecuting him.

He previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Zane is no longer working for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. His employment ended March 30, spokesman Lt. Nathan Gibbs said. He worked for the agency for 3 1/2 years.