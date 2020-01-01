Ex-senate candidate, white nationalist Augustus Invictus arrested on kidnapping warrant

Ex-Florida Senate candidate and white nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus has been arrested on an out-of-county warrant on charges of kidnapping, “high and aggravated” domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Invictus, who campaigned as a libertarian in a 2016 Senate run and later headlined the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was arrested Monday in Brevard County on a warrant out of the Rockhill Police Department in South Carolina. The police report describes him as an “out of state fugitive.”

Augustus Invictus, talks during a Libertarian Party meeting that is hosting a town hall ahead of the Aug. 30 primary in Coral Gables, at John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, , Coral Gables, on Tuesday August 23rd, 2016. More

The arrest was first reported by journalist Nick Martin on Twitter.

According to the arrest report, Invictus, 36, was arrested at a mall in Melbourne, Fla. His local address is listed as Ocala.

Online court records show Invictus’ scheduled court date is Jan. 15. He is being held without bond.

During his 2016 Senate campaign, Invictus drew attention for his claim that he killed a goat and drank its blood in a pagan ritual. He acknowledged that he is friends with white supremacists, and, though he denied his affiliation then, was praised and credited by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer as writing the first draft of the Charlottesville statement.

Among the core tenets: “Jews are an ethno-religious people distinct from Europeans,” “Whites alone defined America as a European society and political order,” “the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ is an invasion, a war without bullets, taking place on the fields of race, religion, sex and morality. At stake is Europe’s very identity,” “we oppose feminism, deviancy, the futile denial of biological reality, and everything destructive to healthy relations between men and women,” and “Leftism is an ideology of death and must be confronted and defeated.”

Invictus, an Orlando-area attorney, now runs The Republican Conservative, a website marketed as an alternative to conservative media that “play the victim” and calls for a violent uprising.