Ex-Shenandoah secretary waives hearing on theft charges; next step county court

Jun. 29—SHENANDOAH — A former borough secretary charged with stealing over $23,000 from the borough's funds waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Alyssa Lynn Boris, now 31, was charged last month with two felony counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property.

She and her attorney, Jeffrey M. Markosky, of Mahanoy City, had been scheduled to appear Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker.

By waiving her right to the hearing, the defendant will have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where she can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Boris' charges stem from an investigation by state police at Frackville, who were asked by the Borough of Shenandoah to look into a series of missing trash and sewer payments in early 2022.

After a yearlong investigation, police charged Boris with stealing $23,685.32 that she had been tasked with depositing into trash and sewer accounts between October 2021 and April 2022.

Boris, of 206 W. Lloyd St., was arrested May 18 by Trooper Shawn P. Tray and arraigned by Kilker the following day.

