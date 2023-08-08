A former San Joaquin County Jail guard was sentenced to four months on the other side of the bars after he pleaded guilty to having an illegal assault weapon, prosecutors announced Monday.

Brandon Wolff — hired as a correctional officer in 2016 — also pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of computer data, said Lee Neves, a spokesman for the district attorney's office. Wolff was also sentenced to two years probation.

The former jail guard was arrested Feb. 1 on suspicion of owning an assault weapon and carrying drugs with the intent to sell, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said in statements at the time. An internal investigation into Wolff’s conduct was ongoing, Withrow said.

Days later, Wolff was charged in San Joaquin County Superior Court with unauthorized use of computer data, illegal computer access and fraud.

Neves did not respond to a question by press time regarding whether prosecutors ever charged Wolff for the alleged drug crimes.

Two weeks ago, the ex-jail guard resigned in lieu of being fired from the sheriff’s office, spokesman Nicholas Goucher said Monday.

In addition to Wolff, two correctional officers and one member of the sheriff's civilian staff were investigated for related potential misconduct, Withrow said. Their names have not been disclosed publicly.

The two corrections officers are still under investigation, Goucher said, and the civilian staff member was cleared of wrongdoing and has returned to work.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Ex-SJ County jail guard sentenced to 4 months behind bars