Ex-SJSD employee pleads guilty in sexual misconduct

Oct. 26—A school staff member who formerly worked in St. Joseph has pleaded guilty to a federal enticement charge in connection with his newer job in St. Louis.

James Q. Jenkins admitted guilt last month before District Judge Ronnie L. White for one federal felony charge of "coercion and enticement of a minor" and a separate felony charge of "transfer of obscene material to minors." The guilty pleas came as part of an agreement with the U.S. attorney's office. The crimes occurred between October 2020 and September 2021, after Jenkins left his job with the St. Joseph School District and moved to the Hancock Place School District in St. Louis.

During his 2018-2020 employment in St. Joseph, officials counseled Jenkins and then placed him on administrative leave, the federal investigation found, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. These punishments took place because of "inappropriate behavior" with female students here, the U.S. attorney's office said. It is not clear under what circumstances Jenkins decided to move to St. Louis.

After taking his job at Hancock High School as a counselor, the news release said, Jenkins interacted with students in unlawful ways, including by sending an obscene photo of himself to a 15-year-old. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the story. Charges including second-degree rape remain pending against Jenkins on a state level in St. Louis County.

Aside from any penalties that may ensue at the state level, Jenkins faces a likely sentence at the federal level of at least 10 years in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. A life sentence is possible. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20.

Regarding Jenkins' previous 2018-20 employment with the St. Joseph School District, during which no crimes are known to have been committed by Jenkins, the SJSD said it is preparing a statement for release as soon as all facts are known within the district. The SJSD statement remained pending on Wednesday evening.

