Ex-soccer coach from Bedford gets 15 years in prison for filming exchange student in bathroom

Aug. 19—A Bedford soccer coach charged with secretly filming an exchange student staying with his family last year was sentenced this week to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, officials said Thursday

Matthew Dion, 49, of Bedford, was a longtime youth soccer coach whose family hosted a 15-year-old foreign exchange student in the spring of 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Concord, the student told the exchange organization he thought Dion was filming him in the shower. The exchange organization reported the allegations to the Bedford police.

According to an affidavit, the student told police that Dion would often enter the bathroom just before and after he used it, and eventually noticed that the pen he often saw in the bathroom contained a small camera.

Police later found a computer memory card in Dion's car, with images of the boy showering, and images that showed Dion setting up the camera.

"At least one of these images was sexually explicit in that the focal point was the child's genital area," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

Twice the victim woke at night to find Dion crouching beside his bed, according to the affidavit. Dion claimed he was looking for something — at one point he said it was the family cat — and asked the student not to tell his wife.

Bedford police responded to the residence and the child was removed from the home.

A forensic examiner determined that the SD card had been reformatted on or about April 21, 2020, shortly after Bedford police responded to Dion's home.

"This is consistent with someone attempting to delete items from the device on that date," officials said in a news release.

Dion pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor on May 11. In addition to his prison sentence, Dion was sentenced to a 5-year term of supervised release, $30,000 in restitution to his victim, and a $5,000 assessment fee.

"This defendant's sexual exploitation of a minor was reprehensible conduct that merited this serious prison sentence," said Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley in a news release. "By placing a hidden camera in a bathroom, the defendant stole the innocence of a young teen and betrayed the trust of the family that had agreed to let this foreign exchange student live in the defendant's home."

"Homeland Security Investigations is pleased with today's sentence. Attempting to sexually exploit a minor is always wrong, but doing so under the façade of participation in a foreign student exchange program only adds to the damaging impact of the crime in this case", said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent In Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI), Boston, in a statement. "As a result of his corrupt victimization of a minor student, Dion also created unwarranted damage to the reputation of the foreign student exchange program by betraying the trust they had placed in him as a participant."