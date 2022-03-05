Ex-soldier accused of killing Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter allegedly targeted mansion for fallout shelter

An ex-soldier accused of murdering the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker staked out their $6.5 million mansion, even going as far as to document the family’s sleeping schedule, because he was seemingly interested in a doomsday bunker beneath the house, according to new court documents.

Shannon Gilday, 23, was arrested on Monday for the murder of former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jordan Morgan. She was the daughter of C. Wesley Morgan, a republican who previously served in the state House of Representatives.

Sporting a pair of camo pants and jacket along with a face mask, the 23-year-old suspect burst into their residence in Richmond early the morning of February 22. Police said he fatally shot 32-year-old Morgan as she slept in her bed before exchanging gunfire with the one-time politician.

Wesley Morgan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In the days leading up to the attack, Gilday researched Kentucky homes equipped with fallout shelters, quickly coming across the Morgan’s sprawling mansion, per court documents obtained by WLWT on Friday. A listing for the residence calls the “2,000 sq. ft. Nuclear/Biological/Chemical Fallout Shelter and a separate Mother-In-law suite” a “highlight” of the home.

Built to withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake, it is “reported to be the most secure home on the market in this country,” the post on the Garretts Real Estate website reads.

According to the newly released arrest warrant, Gilday’s research also stretched to the family who lived on the property. A friend discovered notes in the suspect’s apartment, outlining each residents’ sleeping patterns, just hours after the fatal shooting.

The friend immediately contacted authorities and handed over the research.

“The note referenced the mansion of a Republican Representative that has a bunker below. The note referenced a husband and wife living at the residence and their sleeping schedules,” according to the warrant.

“Gilday also wrote that he has attempted to gain access to the bunker but has not been able to. Gilday made other references to the surveillance of the residences such as layout, cameras and access points.”

The friend also told officers Gilday had recently received a dishonorable discharge from the the United States Army.

A woman purporting to be Gilday’s mother in a Facebook post explained her son was not of “sound mind” and was “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent.”

Gilday was arraigned on Wednesday in Madison County District Court where he was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault, and two counts of attempted murder. His bond is set at $2 million and he remains behind bars in Madison County.