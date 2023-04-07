Ex-soldier with Jan. 6 ties gets 7 years prison in Tampa case

TAMPA — Jeremy Brown, the retired U.S. Army soldier ensnared in a federal investigation of the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, received a sentence of seven years in federal prison Friday for having two illegal guns, a set of hand grenades and a classified military document at his Tampa home.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bucklew also ordered Brown, a one-time member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, to complete three years of supervision upon his release, with a condition that he undergo an evaluation for mental helath treatment.

The prison sentence, which totaled 87 months, came after the judge spoke of Brown’s 20 years of service as Green Beret, but also his actions since his retirement, which she said demonstrated Brown put himself above the law.

“You’ve accepted no responsibility for what you’ve done in this case,” Bucklew said. “And you are defiant to the end.”

Brown, clad in baggy orange pants and an orange jail shirt, addressed the judge for close to 15 minutes before he was sentenced. In lofty rhetoric that detailed his military background and referenced the words of Supreme Court Judtice Louis Brandeis, the Declaration of Independence, and the judge’s own legal career, Brown accused the government of deceiving the court and targeting him.

He referenced his connection to Jan. 6, 2021, suggesting the events of that day were orchestrated by the FBI.

“The truth will come out,” he said of his case.

Brown, 48, was arrested in the fall of 2021 after federal agents executed a search warrant at the Palm River-area home where he lived with his girlfriend. The warrant had to do with an investigation of Brown’s ties to the Oath Keepers extremist group, and their participation in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building and disrupted certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

In the home, agents found a sawed-off shotgun and a short-barreled rifle, which were not registered in a federal database as required when such weapons are modified. Agents also searched a recreational vehicle on the property, wherein they found a tactical vest that held two hand grenades.

Story continues

They also found a printed trip report, authored by Brown during his time in the Special Forces, which detailed a search for missing soldier Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan. The report contained information deemed sensitive to national security and was thus classified. A CD found amid Brown’s belongings held four other documents that were also classified.

A weeklong trial in December saw Brown’s defense argue that the CD and hand grenades were planted by government agents. He testified at trial admitting the guns were his and that he wrote the trip report, but claimed the information in it was not classified.

A jury convicted Brown on six federal charges for the guns, the grenades and the trip report. But they found him not guilty on four other charges related to the classified documents on the CD, which Brown said he’d never seen before.

A familiar face in right-wing alternative media before his arrest, Brown drew a loyal following of supporters, who staged occasional demonstrations outside the Pinellas County jail, where he has been incarcerated for 18 months. Brown launched an unsuccessful bid for Florida House of Representatives while he awaited trial. Before his arrest, he made a short-lived bid for congress.

Facing sentencing, he drew letters of support from Republican U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Gus Bilirakis.

Before his arrest, Brown lived in the congressional district represented by Kathy Castor, a Democrat.

On Thursday, a third support letter came from Florida State Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole. He noted Brown’s lack of a criminal record and 20 years of service in the Army.

“I’ve been very impressed by the accounts of Mr. Brown’s great conduct while incarcerated during this case,” Jacques wrote. “Many have described Mr. Brown as a ‘model prisoner’ for leading Bible study, deescalating altercations, and for building up morale with fellow inmates by leading certain recreational activities.”

A sentencing memo filed by Brown’s defense asserted that he was a member of the Oath Keepers for only one month immediately after the 2020 election. His membership in the extremist group ended shortly after FBI agents came to interview him in December 2020 and attempted to recruit him to be a confidential informant, according to the memo.

The memo claims that Brown’s presence on Jan. 6 outside the Capitol, where he was photographed in combat attire, was merely as a volunteer to provide security for the rally, which escalated to a riot.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Brown participated in any violence or caused damage to any property,” the memo stated.

Brown remains charged in a separate case in Washington D.C. with being present in a restricted area and disorderly conduct. He is not accused of actually entering the Capitol building.

This is a developing story. Check back with Tampabay.com for updates.