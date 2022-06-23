Ex-soldier pleads guilty in Lowndes child porn case

Jun. 23—VALDOSTA — A former soldier who admitted to producing child pornography involving an underage girl from Lowndes County was sentenced to prison Wednesday, authorities said.

Aaron D. Sutherland, 28, formerly of Fort Stewart, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and $250,000 restitution after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition, Sutherland will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison.

"This case is another example of the fruitful results that occur when we combine the resources of local, state and federal law enforcement partners to get predators off the street," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

According to court documents, Sutherland admitted he began communicating with a 13-year-old female while he was on active duty for the Army at Fort Stewart in February 2021. Sutherland enticed the victim to send images and videos and asked to meet her to engage in sexual activity, according to the statement.

The girl's mother discovered her daughter messaging an adult male in April 2021 after she saw the girl acting strangely and confiscated her phone. In the messages, Sutherland stated the victim's age. The mother alerted authorities and Sutherland was arrested May 3, 2021.

Sutherland provided law enforcement with his secret image vault where he saved all of the pictures and videos of the child, according to the justice department.

The girl was a resident of Lowndes County at the time, said Capt. Bryce Whitener of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. The case was investigated by the sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.