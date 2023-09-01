Ex Somerset County 911 coordinator facing child rape charges

TechCrunch

A Texas judge issued an injunction today to stall the enforcement of an online age verification bill. The Free Speech Coalition, along with adult video sites like Pornhub, led the legal challenge against Texas' HB 1181, arguing that the bill violates the First Amendment and infringes on rights guaranteed by Section 230. "The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online," wrote judge David Alan Ezra in the junction.