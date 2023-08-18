Ex-Somerset DA Thomas gets up to 7 years in state prison for attack on woman

Aug. 18—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was sentenced on Thursday to spend two to seven years in state prison for entering a woman's home without permission and assaulting her in September 2021 — crimes of which he maintained he is innocent.

Thomas, 37, was convicted at trial in March of strangulation with sexual violence and criminal trespass, as well as counts of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault. The jury found him not guilty of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and a second simple assault count.

Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany handed down the sentence during a hearing at the Somerset County Courthouse in Somerset.

Thomas will be required to register his whereabouts with police as a sex offender for 15 years after his release from prison. That mandate is in connection to the indecent assault conviction.

Thomas plans to appeal his conviction. His attorneys up to this point, Ryan M. Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, said that the appeal will include information that was barred from admission at trial.

The prosecutor in the case, Pennsylvania Chief Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte, said that Thomas certainly has the right to appeal, but Schulte added that he was astounded by Thomas' portrayal of himself as a victim during the sentencing hearing.

"That night in September 2021, he walked in (to the victim's home) without her permission and attacked her. ... Your home is supposed to be a place to lay your head at night and feel safe," Schulte said after the sentencing.

'My life has been destroyed'

During Thursday's hearing, Thomas tearfully delivered a statement addressed to Creany. He said that he and his wife have had to sell their home amid financial struggles as a result of the trial and conviction.

"The house that my wife and I put so much sweat equity into is now gone," he said. "My ability to provide for my family and children has been destroyed. I don't know how I'll provide for them moving forward."

Guards unfastened Thomas' handcuffs so that he could read his statement at the podium. Thomas spent the past 157 days at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg because Creany had revoked his ability to post bail after his trial due to what Creany described as a threatening confrontation with one of the attorneys involved in the trial on the victim's behalf.

"I grew up in a family of helpers who put others before themselves," Thomas said. "They instilled in me to do the same. After high school, I moved away. I met my wife. Together, we have three children. ...

"We eventually moved back to Somerset because it was the best place for them to grow up. But some things had gotten worse. Drugs were a cancer in our communities. I decided things had to change, not only for my family, but for everyone."

Thomas said that he ran for district attorney to make a positive change and that in his first year as district attorney, Somerset County quadrupled the amount of drugs seized and the number of drug busts.

"Made a difference and saved lives," he said. "Those days are gone, and I am left picking up the pieces. My life has been destroyed in more ways than I can explain. ... I'm asking the courts not to take any more time away from my family."

Thomas' statement followed those of witnesses who testified about his character. His wife and his father both testified, saying that they believe Thomas is innocent of the charges of which he was convicted. Thomas' wife spoke about the anxiety of their young children with their father in jail.

'Painted as two different people'

Thomas' attorneys were disappointed by the sentence.

Tutera had asked Creany to consider sentencing Thomas to a county facility, which he said could have provided Thomas with a stronger path to parole and the ability to return home with an ankle monitor.

However, Tutera noted that the sentence could have been worse if the jury had not acquitted Thomas of the most severe charges against him.

Creany said that formulating Thomas' sentence weighed heavily on him.

"I've heard statements about the impact on your family life, and I empathize, but I have to look at the entire case as it's been presented," Creany said. "If you read the pre-sentencing letters submitted by your defense as well as the prosecution, and testimony during the trial, too, you are painted as two different people. I don't doubt the side presented today — a family man — but I have to take everything into account."

Creany said that darker aspects of Thomas' personality were shown throughout the case.

The judge said that Thomas' year-long pursuit of the victim in spite of clear signs that she was not interested is evidence that part of Thomas' personality needs to be rehabilitated.

A state prison would have the resources to aid Thomas' rehabilitation that a county facility would not possess, Creany added.

Thomas is preparing to appeal his conviction, but his contract with Tutera and Lurie has ended, Tutera said.

Tutera informed Creany that Thomas can't afford legal representation for the appeal.

Rather than appointing a public defender in Somerset, Creany said that the Somerset County courts would arrange to pay an attorney from Pittsburgh recommended by Tutera at a rate of $50 an hour through the completion of the appeal process. Creany said that local attorneys have conflicts in the case.

The sentencing hearing opened with a statement from the victim in the case.

Prosecutors said that Thomas had been sending the woman inappropriate and unwanted messages for months prior to the September 2021 assault.

She testified on Thursday that Thomas' position as district attorney was intimidating and prevented her from immediately reporting the unwanted contact.

Schulte said the Office of Attorney General is pleased with the sentence.

"I'm thrilled about the sentence," Schulte said. "Thomas was elected to protect people of Somerset County. Who would have known people needed protection from him?"

He said that state Attorney General Michelle A. Henry is from Greensburg, about an hour's drive from Somerset.

"She is very knowledgeable about the fact that Somerset is a proud community," he said. "With this sentence, the people of Somerset can turn the page on the stain left here by Jeff Thomas."

It hadn't been decided as of Thursday at which state prison Thomas will be incarcerated. Thomas was transported back to Cambria County Prison after the sentencing hearing while state prison arrangements were made.