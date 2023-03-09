Ex-Sonics star Kemp to be released in shooting case. Prosecutors want more investigation

Former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp will be released from the Pierce County Jail following reports on Wednesday of an altercation between cars at the Tacoma Mall devolving into gunfire and the NBA legend’s subsequent arrest by police.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to file charges on Thursday and requested the Tacoma Police Department investigate further. Jail records show Kemp is set to be released at 9 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

People close to Kemp, who public records show lives in King County, have told FOX 13 that the NBA legend tracked his stolen property to the mall and fired a gun in self-defense. No injuries were reported.

Video footage from FOX 13 shows Kemp stayed in the area after gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. and pointed toward a fleeing car before he was detained by police.

Tacoma police booked Kemp into jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Video of Shawn Kemp pulling the trigger pic.twitter.com/JMfTxdV8Vl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2023

The sentencing range for drive-by shooting, a Class B felony in Washington, for people with no prior convictions is 15 to 20 months in prison, according to the state’s 2022 felony sentencing manual. State law defines the crime as recklessly discharging a firearm in a way that creates a risk of serious harm, either from inside a car or near a vehicle that was used as transportation to the scene.