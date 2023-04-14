Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp has been charged in Tacoma Mall shooting

Former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp was charged Friday with one count of first-degree assault by the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a March 8 altercation at the Tacoma Mall which devolved into gunfire.

The NBA legend was arrested by police but later released pending further investigation. He is not in custody.

Kemp will be arraigned on May 4, according the the prosecutor’s office.

Shortly after the incident, an attorney for Kemp, Scott Boatman, wrote in a statement to news media that his client’s car was broken into and Kemp tracked his stolen iPhone to a car in the Tacoma Mall parking lot that had people inside on March 8.

