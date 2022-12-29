Ex-Soros CIO Bessent Leads Key Square to 30% Gain on Yen Bet

Katherine Burton
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Scott Bessent, a former Soros Fund Management investing chief, posted a 30% gain in his macro hedge fund this year through Tuesday — and he told clients he’s betting on a rising yen, gold and oil in 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to widen the yield curve control band for 10-year government bonds marked a “seminal moment for global monetary policy and financial market liquidity,” Bessent, 60, told clients of his Key Square Capital Management in a Dec. 20 letter.

He sees the central bank’s decision as the first step in ending more than a decade of aggressive easing, he said.

Bessent made about 300 basis points in returns on the bet since the BOJ’s Dec. 19 move with positions in long-dated, out-of-the-money yen calls against the US dollar, an investor said, requesting anonymity to discuss Key Square’s performance.

The fund earlier this year gained from wagers on natural resources stocks and short bets on technology and other growth shares, as well as on energy prices.

His Key Square II, a more leveraged version of his fund, climbed 54% this year through Tuesday, the investor said.

A spokesperson for Key Square declined to comment.

It’s been a banner year for many macro funds, with traders including Chris Rokos, Said Haidar and Michael Platt producing some of the top returns. One exception has been Bridgewater Associates, the giant firm founded by Ray Dalio, which gave up much of its gains after losing money in October and November.

Bessent is wagering that the yen will continue its upswing and that global bond markets will struggle until other central banks adopt more neutral policies, he told investors in the letter.

Dollar Dipping

The US dollar, which surged against most currencies this year, is heading for a multi-year decline, he said — especially against the yen, gold and some emerging-market currencies.

In part, that’s because China, Russia, the Gulf Cooperation Council members and other nations have been moving toward less reliance on the US currency.

Gold will benefit from that trend, with emerging market central banks increasing their reserves of the metal.

He also expects yield curves around the world to steepen as Japanese investors sell foreign bonds to bring money back to invest locally.

He’s betting that China’s recent reopening from its stringent Covid lockdown will boost the country’s economy and translate into higher demand for commodities and consumer goods and cause a spike in domestic and foreign travel.

That economic jolt from China, combined with the BOJ’s tightening, will eventually provide “extremely attractive entry points for multi-year long positions in some developed and emerging bond markets,” Bessent said.

Bessent entered 2022 on a two-year losing streak, with his flagship fund falling 5.1% in 2020 and 7.2% in 2021. With increased volatility in currency markets, he has told clients he hopes to outperform.

In late 2012 and into 2013, while at Soros Fund Management, Bessent made 15% shorting the yen. He has told clients he thinks there will be a similar move in the currency again, according to the investor in his fund.

Bessent also told clients he intends to use a portion of this year’s gains to set up a foundation to promote increased financial literacy among students and adults in his home state of South Carolina.

(Adds comments on dollar decline and gold gains in 11th and 12th paragraphs, and plans for a foundation in the last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Stock Market Winners and Losers, and What to Watch in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian shares are set to end 2022 as one of the region’s more resilient markets after eye-watering gains from mining firms offered shelter from a global rout.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546

  • What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023

    It has been a rough 12 months for emerging markets that have seen more governments stumble into default, currencies suffer and double-digit losses in stocks and bonds alike - though many investors are optimistic that 2023 could bring some relief. Below are the events, trends and topics investors expect to shape the outlook for emerging markets next year. A slowing pace of interest rate hikes in the United States and other major economies could set the stage for an emerging markets recovery in 2023, with a softer dollar and falling inflation providing much sought relief.

  • Stock Hedge Funds Erase Billions With Another Year of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, tech-heavy hedge fund Light Street Capital Management posted a banner year on bets including Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit

  • FOREX-Dollar hits one-week high vs yen amid reset in investor expectations

    The dollar rallied by as much as 0.67% against the yen to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since Dec. 20, when the Bank of Japan sent the pair spiraling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band. The dollar was last up 0.55% against the Japanese yen at 134.240. If yields on Japanese government bonds remain steady, there will likely be no further pressure on the BOJ "to take another step," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

  • Oil Falls From Three-Week High As Wall Street Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sustained losses as the dollar ticked higher and equity markets erased gains, easily swayed by broader market swings amid thin liquidity.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWest

  • More Bond Markets Join Slide That Prompted BOJ to Up Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets returning from the holidays joined a global yield surge that prompted additional purchases from the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailThe central bank a

  • Big Oil and Tanks Top Europe’s Stock Markets, as Real Estate Lags

    (Bloomberg) -- Beset by war, soaring costs and higher interest rates, 2022 was a year many European companies — and stock market investors — would prefer to forget.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit

  • BOJ Defends Yield-Curve Target With More Rounds of Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced two additional rounds of unscheduled bond-purchase operations, fighting back against traders betting it will further relax its yield-curve control policy.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowde

  • Italy's goal is several big banking groups as it works to exit MPS - PM

    Italy will work to exit the capital of bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena with a view to creating a banking landscape with several large groups, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said Monte dei Paschi had been "very badly handled" by previous governments leading to taxpayers spending billions of euros to prop up the Tuscan lender, whose restructuring however "appears rather solid." "We are working to ensure the state can exit in an orderly manner and, from my point of view, to create the conditions for Italy to have several large banking groups," she told a news conference.

  • Economic slowdown ‘not a big stretch’ in 2023, strategist says

    Hennessy Funds VP and Portfolio Manager Joshua Wein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed’s policy pathway, U.S. inflation, sagging employment, recessionary risks, the expectations for the economy, and the outlook for markets going into 2023.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Real Estate Investing

    There are myriad investment options available to Americans looking to save for their future - stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are some of the most common choices. One investment possibility that some people forget about, though, is … Continue reading → The post Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Real Estate Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailI

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China

    The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air passengers 2 years old and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao. They attributed the change in policy to the lack of information on variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and concerns that the increased number of COVID cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.

  • Credit Cracks Widen With Distressed Debt Ballooning

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of Wo

  • Southwest unions say they warned company about outdated systems for years

    Employee unions say they warned Southwest Airlines Co. management for years that its technological systems badly needed upgrades, as the low-cost carrier canceled thousands of flights during the busy holiday travel crunch. A massive winter storm that swept over the United States before the Christmas holiday weekend forced U.S. airlines to cancel thousands of flights, but Southwest's problems deepened while other airlines have largely recovered. On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

    Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares. Growth stocks dragged the tech-laden Nasdaq down the most. The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq in negative territory.

  • Ex-BOJ deputy Yamaguchi emerging as next central bank head contender -Sankei

    Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi, a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stimulus programme, is emerging as a strong candidate to become next head of the central bank, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday. The choice would reflect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's increasingly clear shift away from former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policies, which served as a backbone for Kuroda's stimulus, the paper said, without citing sources.

  • Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges

    David DePape only said the word ‘yes’ at a hearing when asked if he waived his right to a speedy trial

  • Goldman Sachs CEO warns the bank will cut up to 8% of workforce in January

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that layoffs will be impacting the banking industry in the first half of 2023.