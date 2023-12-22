Ex-South Carolina Law Enforcement Official Charged With Cruelty To Children After Being Accused of Biting 2-Year-Old

A South Carolina man is facing charges after being accused of biting a 2-year-old, resulting in injuries.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Jesse Phillip Brassell, was charged with cruelty to children, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division(SLED) announced on Tuesday. He was sent to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Brassell told investigators that he bit the victim’s face in September, which left a mark on their right cheek, according to an arrest warrant viewed by Atlanta Black Star. Authorities said Brassell caused “unnecessary pain or suffering upon the child.” His relation to the child is unclear.

Jesse Phillip Brassell, 23, is facing charges after investigators say he admitted to biting a child. (WJCL/Youtube/Screenshot)

The incident happened in Cottageville, about 40 miles from Charleston.

Brassell used to work for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, where he was a Trooper First Class, WCSC reported. He was an employee for over two years before resigning on Dec. 15. Brassell had previously been on suspension without compensation.

“The case will be prosecuted by the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The Public Integrity Unit is a collaboration between the 14th and 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Offices,” officials said. “It consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators, who work with law enforcement agencies to review officer involved shootings, alleged public corruption, and other use of force cases within their circuits.”

Earlier this year, in July, a 60-year-old man, Frank Lazarovski, was charged with child endangerment for biting a minor on the arms and legs as punishment, according to court documents obtained by WLWT.

That same month, a Tennessee mother was jailed for biting her infant daughter, according to local news. Lisa Ashley was charged with child abuse and neglect after allegedly admitting to biting the child to a couple, who then called law enforcement, the outlet reported. They showed officers photos of marks on the infant’s body, including the face and knee.

When officers arrived at her residence, they discovered injuries on the baby. She reportedly told them she was experiencing postpartum depression.