Ex-Southborough Selectman arrested for allegedly showing porn to children at restaurant

A former member of the Southborough Select Board was arrested for allegedly showing porn to two juveniles at a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

David Parry, of Southborough, is charged with two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Southborough Police say they investigated a report of an elderly man showing inappropriate pictures and video to two children at a Main Street diner around 2:30 p.m. The juveniles said the man, later identified as Parry, allegedly approached them and began engaging them in conversation.

During the conversation, Parry proceeded to show them a pornographic video on his cell phone, according to police.

The children left the restaurant and told an adult, who contacted the authorities.

In a statement, Town Administrator Mark Purple confirms Parry has been a member of the Southborough Select Board in the past, but would not comment any further.

Parry was arraigned in Westborough District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



