Ex-Southern York teacher sentenced to state prison for sexual assault of student

A former Southern York County School District teacher, who also previously worked in South Western School District, was sentenced Tuesday to one to two years in state prison with a consecutive five years of probation, based on a previous guilty plea to charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Emily Lehneis, 31, of the 200 block of Homestead Drive in Hanover, was sentenced by Judge Kathleen J. Prendergast following a lengthy sentencing hearing at the York County Courthouse.

Lehneis pleaded guilty to the two counts during a hearing on Sept. 20.

Prendergast heard statements from the defense and prosecution during the hearing, with victim impact statements provided by the victim and her mother. The court also heard from the defendant herself, her husband, and her mother.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Taylor Katherman highlighted the significant impact on the community and victim as a result of Lehneis' crimes, which occurred while she was in a position of authority, damaging the "sanctuary of learning and growth."

Katherman said that teachers are responsible for shielding children from the horrors that exist in the world.

"This defendant did the exact opposite, and became one of those horrors," said Katherman.

The victim impact statement, as read by Katherman, expressed the levels of manipulation used by Lehneis from that position of authority.

"She manipulated me and had total control," the statement read.

In the statement, the victim spoke of how Lehneis attempted to put the weight of her family, marriage and career on the victim's shoulders to prevent her from reporting the crimes

"My whole junior year was taken from me," the statement read.

A key argument from the defense during the hearing was Lehneis' pregnancy, which is due in March.

The defense counsel argued that Lehneis should be held in county prison so that she could be furloughed to give birth in a hospital and serve the rest of the time on house arrest.

Following statements from the defense and prosecution, Prendergast handed down the sentence while highlighting the impact on the community and the victim from Lehneis' crimes.

Prendergast made clear that the victim is not at fault for the consequences that Lehneis attempted to hold over her head.

"Anything that happens to the defendant is based on the behavior she brought on herself," said Prendergast, "and is in no way based on anything the victim did or did not do."

In terms of the defense's argument for county prison, Prendergast cited the structure and services provided at the state level, which are lacking at the county level.

"It is no different from someone who commits any other state crime," said Prendergast as she handed down the sentence.

"She does not get special treatment because she is well educated and should have known better," said Prendergast, "nor does she get any special punishment."

Prendergast sentenced Lehneis at the high end of the standard range, citing the severe psychological impact to the victim.

Lehneis will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender, and will be required to have no contact with children outside of her own, as well as only supervised contact with her children pending decisions by parole or family court.

Lehneis was also ordered to pay $3,250 in restitution to the Pennsylvania Victims Compensation Assistance Program, along with $5,000 in restitution to the victim's family, pending a restitution hearing in January.

'Secret girlfriend'

Southern York County Regional Police received complaints in January about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between Lehneis and a high school student, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The student told police that she was visiting Lehneis' classroom in between school hours and sports practice in September 2022 when the teacher kissed her as she went to leave. She said she didn't know how to respond and left. She told police she was not OK with it, the affidavit states.

In the classroom, on another occasion, the teacher placed a stick-on name tag on the student's pubic area in a flirtatious way, the affidavit states.

In mid-October, Lehneis asked the student to be her secret girlfriend, and the student agreed, the affidavit states. The teen said she knew it was inappropriate, and after a week or two she told the teacher she could no longer be her secret girlfriend.

The teen reported receiving and sending nude or sexually explicit photos between the two of them, the affidavit states.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

